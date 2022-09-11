🔊 Listen to this

Four pinewood race cars come off the starting line in the Two Mountains District Boy Scouts of America Pinewood Derby Races held at the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Owen West kneels down at the finish line to watch his car along others standing watching their cars.

The pinewood race cars cross the finish line in one of the four heats that the cars run.

WonderBat, the car of Bear Cub Isaac Neiman from Troop 281 of Dallas. The car is inspired by Bart Simpson of The Simpsons. Isaac won all of his heats in the Pinewood Derby held at the Wyoming Valley Mall.

Jack Matinas, 9, from Pack 281 Dallas, has his car weighed in by Two Mountains District Assistant District Commissioner Jim Ciampi. It was exactly five ounces, the weight limit for pinewood racers.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Cub Scouts converged on the Wyoming Valley Mall Saturday to participate in an annual tradition, which leaders say is a centerpiece of their program.

Two Mountains District leader Paul Ceonzo explained that the Pinewood Derby entails scouts crafting wooden cars, which are then put to the test for speed and agility on a wooden track.

Kits for the cars are provided by the scouts, and participants use various hand tools to shape the car, which needs to weigh five ounces or less.

Ceonzo brought his children’s very first car along with him to Saturday’s competition — it was shaped like a crayon. He pointed out that in helping his sons’ prepare for their first race two decades ago, he was a little overwhelmed at how to construct race cars from blocks of wood.

So, at some point in his efforts all those years ago, his wife said, “That looks like a crayon.” So his son’s first entry looked like a green crayon, he said, laughing.

Ceonzo pointed out that during some pinewood competitions, cars compete, not only for speed, but for creativity.

Saturday’s competition included speed only.

This was the first year the district event was held at the Wyoming Valley Mall, and Ceonzo called it a win/win. As residents walked through the mall, they enjoyed watching a race or two and asking about the program.

Although both boys and girls can join the program at any time of the year, Autumn is traditionally when children join, in anticipation of the school year and activities available to them throughout the school year.

The Cub Scout program includes boys and girls from kindergarten to fifth grade and officials called “BSA scouting.”

Leaders Carmen Ciampi and David Oley said leaders and scouts were very excited to be holding the derby, after a year off because of COVID.

Scouts competed in their age category, which ranged from the youngest scouts or “lions,” to those in fifth grade, called “Webelos.”

Ciampi said the event had previously been held at local schools, and included just scouting families.

This year’s event included the opportunity to “bring a friend” and the chance to provide scouting information to passersby, who stopped to watch races and take a look at the colorful racing cars.

Jim Ciampi, Carmen’s father, also a leader helping at the event, said he remembers helping his son craft his first car decades ago.

The Ciampis said the project had been a great bonding experience for both of them.

Now the two are bringing scouting to the next generation and having fun doing it, Jim Ciampi said.

Carmen Ciampi said that, working with his dad, he had had several Pinewood Derby wins under his belt as a scout.

Ciampi said that the activity is consistent with the scouting trend toward STEM learning, which includes Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. All these areas are included in the designing, painting and racing the cars, he said.

Eight-year old Owen West, in the “wolf” age category, said he had a lot of fun designing his car, which was black with lightning bolts on the side.

West, who had raced once before, said he looks forward to waiting at the finish line to see who had won. West said he plans to participate in future Pinewood Derbies.

Local Cub Scouts will hold a “scout joining” event later this month.

For more information about joining BSA scouting, call Council Headquarters at 570-207-1227.