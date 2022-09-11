Little Theatre of W-B plans 100th anniversary gala

Annette Evans appears to recoil in a scene from the 1934 production of ’The Whiteheaded Boy.’

Dave Giordano and Angel Berlane Mulahy in 2017 in a scene from ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.’

Deirdre Lynch and John Beppler portray Elizabeth and John Proctor in a scene from the 2015 production of ‘The Crucible.’

Al Groh, head of Wilkes College (now University) theatre for many years and co-founder of the Fine Arts Fiesta, with local actress and teacher Dorothy Salzburg in a 1949 production of ‘Night Must Fall.’

The heroine swoons backwards, a hand clasped to her chest as the dastardly villain brandishes his long-barrel pistol … veteran actor Al Groh hoists a chair in a dramatic scene from “Night Must Fall” …. dancer Linda Sipple strikes a coquettish pose in “Sweet Charity” … and Elizabeth Proctor embraces her husband, John, sharing the anguish of witchcraft accusations in “The Crucible.”

Those are just a few of the hundreds of images Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre has amassed during its 100 years of history.

“You look through them and you understand the enormity,” general manager David Parmelee said, noting he and board member Susan Nagle recently sorted through bins filled with vintage photos and programs, searching for items to display during Little Theatre’s 100th anniversary, black tie-optional, gala celebration, set for Sept. 23 at the Westmoreland Club.

“The people who went before us, they all had the same love and passion for theater, and darn it, they kept it going,” he said. “It makes us so grateful.”

“There were a million ways it could have foundered and gone wrong over the years,” he mused. But we found a way to keep it intact and thriving and beloved.”

Speaking of beloved, Little Theatre — which is one of the oldest community theaters in the United States — is working its way through a 100th anniversary season that reprised some of its most popular shows, “Footloose,” “Chicago,” “Rent,” “Into the Woods.”

Up next will be “The Rocky Horror Show” followed by “A Christmas Story.”

As for the upcoming 101st anniversary season, it’s a secret for now. The scheduled productions will be announced during the $100-per-ticket gala.

“It’s going to be a really enjoyable season on both sides of the proscenium,” Parmelee promised. “Actors are going to enjoy these shows, and audiences will as well. For the 100th anniversary season we wanted something unique and we didn’t do any non-musicals, but for this next season we’ll follow (artist director) Scott Colin’s formula.”

“We’ll have one serious drama and one comedy. For people who don’t enjoy singing and dancing, we’ll mix up the musicals,” Parmelee said. “We’ll have something really upbeat and good for families, and perhaps something darker, more serious.

Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre traces its history to a Drama League that produced Rudyard Kipling’s “The Elephant’s Child” in 1923 in the building that later became Coughlin High School.

The League officially changed its name to Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre in 1928 and was incorporated as a non-profit in 1929.

Early members included Annette Evans and Al Groh, the co-founders of Wilkes-Barre’s Fine Arts Fiesta; Dorothy Dickson Darte, whose name graces the performing arts center at Wilkes University and Congressman Dan Flood and his wife Catherine Swank Flood.

Productions during the early years were staged in various locations, including the Irem Temple and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

While sifting through old records, Parmelee said, he found a list of revenue and expenses from a Little Theatre production that took place at St. Stephen’s during the 1930s.

According to the old document ticket sales added up to $179.30 and expenses —which included $23 for lumber, $8 for a carpenter, $30 for royalties and a $5 tip for the janitor — added up to $169.

That wouldn’t be the last time expenses exceeded income for a show, Parmelee admitted with a laugh.

But he’s optimistic about the current capital campaign, which will help repair the leaky roof and remortar the walls at Little Theatre’s venerable old structure at 537 N. Main St. in Wilkes-Barre.

Other improvements, already completed, have been to the heating and air-conditioning systems at a place Parmelee admitted is “a surprisingly expensive old building,” home to Little Theatre since the mid-1950s.

A November 1956 news clipping from the Wilkes-Barre Record includes a photo of Mayor Luther M. Kniffen about to cut a ribbon and reported that “Seconds later a near capacity audience filed in to see the opening production, ‘Bus Stop.’ “

Earlier this year, Little Theatre attracted similarly large crowds to the musical “Chicago,” which Parmelee said was “our best-selling production of all time.”

“There’s something marvelous about every production,” Parmelee said. “But the overall quality of that show did set a standard that’s going to be hard to match.”

Among his favorite productions is “The Crucible,” which he directed, and for which his wife Toni Jo Parmelee chose the music. That play, by Arthur Miller, is based on the historic Salem witchcraft trials. One audience member told Parmeleethe injustice of the situation was hard for her to shake.“She was mad for two weeks.”

As a capital campaign continues, and the theatre’s community advisory board meets weekly to plan the gala, Parmelee said he’s optimistic about the theatre’s next hundred years. “We’re feeling a big warm hug from the community.”

Anyone who is interested in attending Little Theatre’s 100-year anniversary gala, set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Westmoreland Club, may contact [email protected] or call Walter Mitchell at 570-709-0850.