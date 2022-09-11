🔊 Listen to this

Misericordia University students hand out flags to be planted Friday in memory of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Misericordia University President Dan Myers places an American flag along a sidewalk of the campus Friday during an ‘In Remembrance of 9/11 ceremony’ Students, faculty and staff placed flags in memory of those lost in the terrorist attacks of 2001.

Area events today and tomorrow will pay tributes to the region’s two Sept. 11 tragedies — The 2001 terrorist attacks that affected the entire nation, and a much earlier train crash that took a terrible toll on local soldiers.

On Friday, meanwhile, a 9/11 remembrance ceremony was held at Misericordia University, as the attached images show.

• Today at 2:30 p.m., a ceremony outside the 109th Field Artillery armory on Market Street will honor the 33 soldiers killed in a train derailment on Sept. 11, 1950.

On that date, members of the Wilkes-Barre-based 109th Field Artillery were aboard a troop train en route to Camp Atterbury, Ind., after they had been mobilized for service in the Korean War.

A ruptured air-brake hose caused the train to stop around 5 a.m. in Coshocton, Ohio. The crew of a Pennsylvania Railroad passenger train, The Spirit of St. Louis, rear-ended the stalled troop train, causing catastrophic damage.

Thirty-three members of the battalion were killed and 278 aboard the troop train were injured, according to an Interstate Commerce Commission report on the wreck.

A monument to the tragedy stands outside the armory.

• Monday at 10 a.m., Luzerne County Community College will hold a September 11th remembrance ceremony and brick dedication at the College’s Walk of Honor at the LCCC Public Safety Training Institute. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the Public Safety Training Institute Headquarters.

The program will include remarks by Thomas P. Leary, president, LCCC; Douglas Fawbush, director, safety and security, LCCC; and Senator Lisa Baker. The program also will include a flag ceremony with the Nanticoke City Fire Department serving as honor guards. A student representative will sing the National Anthem and a representative from the LCCC Student Government Association will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. A final alarm ceremony will be led by members of participating fire departments and emergency responders. Richard McLane will play the bagpipes and Pastor Craig Mark, of Askam United Methodist Church, will give the invocation and benediction. Participants will gather at the Educational Conference Center parking lot and will process to the LCCC Walk of Honor for the ceremony.

The Walk of Honor, a project started by the LCCC Alumni Association, is a memorial area that is being filled with bricks, plaques, and benches with engraved dedications. The sponsored items can be dedicated to anyone including a graduate, mentor, loved one, or a first responder. For more information, go to luzerne.edu/walkofhonor or call 570-740-0734 or(800) 377-LCCC, extension 7734.

The remembrance ceremony is free and open to the public.