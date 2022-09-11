🔊 Listen to this

Samantha Bruno, area director of the Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter for the AFSP, takes the microphone to officially begin this year’s walk, as DJ Bouncin’ Bernie Castle looks on. ‘One of the things we’re most proud of is how people we are educating about suicide prevention - all free of charge, thanks to the funds raised at this walk and through other donations,’ Bruno said.

Linda Roche of Duryea recites the poem ‘We Remember’ to the crowd gathered at the Martz Amphitheatre. After each stanza, the crowd repeated the title in unison. Roche told a reporter that she’s found a new family amongst the Out of the Darkness supporters after losing her son Kenneth Lee Smoke Jr., two years ago at the age of just 28.

Participants begin the 2022 American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Greater Northeast PA Out of the Darkness Community Walk at Kirby Park on Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE — Some held umbrellas, some wore ponchos, others braved the precipitation in shorts and T-shirts, because the cause was much greater than a little rain to them.

Though the rain could’ve easily cast a gloomy, lethargic feeling over downtown on Sunday, an active crowd showed up to Kirby Park to band together in unity, remembrance, love and awareness for this year’s American Foundation for Suicide (AFSP) Prevention Out of the Darkness Community Walk.

Officially beginning at 1p.m., DJ Bouncin’ Bernie Castle introduced Samantha Bruno, area director of the Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter for the AFSP, to take the microphone and offer remarks.

“Maybe you’re here because you’ve personally struggled, or you lost someone to suicide, or both. No matter your connection, we’ve all come together today to be the voice for suicide prevention,” Bruno told the crowd.

Bruno proclaimed that mental health struggles should not be kept in the dark more than any other kind of health issue, hence the Out of the Darkness moniker. And while the topic may be heavy, speaking about mental health out loud normalizes and de-stigmatizes the topic.

Linda Roche, of Duryea, was also invited to the microphone to recite a poem entitled “We Remember.” After every stanza, the crowd echoed the title in unison.

Roche herself is no stranger to loss. Her son, Kenneth Lee Smoke Jr., passed just two years ago at 28 years of age, and so, she walks in his honor and memory.

“I’m thrilled that I found my new family here,” Roche said, visually emotional, after emerging from a series of supportive hugs.

And while tears may have been freely flowing, each one is indicative of the cause. Emotion is a natural part of existing, and there is nothing wrong with showing it.

Bruno was certain to give her thanks to all those showed up to volunteer, and to walk regardless of the weather, noting it was emotional to see the turnout in the rain. She also gave her thanks to community sponsors Center for Community Resources, Ovyvo Medical Weight Loss, Community Care Behavioral Health, K&L Transportation, AVP, CIP Rehabilitation Inc., Rutkoski Fencing Inc., NSI Keystone Fence LLC, and Merut Construction Company.

Prior to commencing the day’s mission, attendees gathered under and around the Martz Pavilion while Castle kept a steady rotation of great tunes going, such as ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ by Boston-based punkers Dropkick Murphys and ‘If I Ever Leave This World Alive,’ courtesy of Celtic folk-punk stalwarts, Flogging Molly.

A lyric from the latter goes like this: “And so, in a word don’t shed a tear. I’ll be here when it all gets weird, if I ever leave this world alive.”