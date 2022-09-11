🔊 Listen to this

A soldier from the 109th Field Artillery regiment salutes a memorial to fallen soldiers after placing a dog tag on it inside the Field Artillery Armory on Sunday.

Kevin Armitage (holding wreath) from AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township prepares to place a wreath dedicated to the victims of the Sept. 11, 1950 train derailment.

Some of the floral wreaths dedicated by the American Legion and AMVETS in honor of the 33 local soldiers killed in a train derailment near Coshocton, Ohio on Sept. 11, 1950. Sunday’s ceremony marked 72 years since the tragedy.

WILKES-BARRE — As people across the nation mourn the loss of life suffered 21 years ago to the date in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, at the 109th Field Artillery Armory, troops and veterans paid tribute to the victims of a train derailment that killed 33 unit soldiers on Sept. 11, 1950.

Referred to by speaker Cynthia Filpo Diaz as the worst peacetime disaster ever to befall Pennsylvania soldiers, the 109th held its annual ceremony on Sunday to honor and commemorate the lives lost 72 years ago to the day.

“Our freedom is not free, freedom comes with a cost,” said Lieutenant Colonel Michael Tornambe, the commander of the 109th Field Artillery, during the ceremony. “All of you attending today’s ceremony have been impacted by the selfless service of our armed forces.”

It was on Sept. 11, 1950, that a train carrying soldiers to Camp Atterbury in Indiana stopped on the tracks for repairs. Despite warning signs that a train had been stopped up ahead, the passenger train “The Spirit of St. Louis” crashed into the Army train, killing 33 and injuring 278.

Seventy-two years later, a persistent rainfall moved Sunday’s ceremony inside the Armory, but didn’t stop the men and women of the 109th, along with veterans and representatives from local American Legions, VFWs and AMVETS organizations from coming out to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

After the national anthem and a benediction, the ceremony began with remarks from Filpo Diaz, and the placing of dog tags on a fallen soldier memorial set up inside the Armory.

As in years past, each dog tag was dedicated to troops from the Wyoming Valley who served and paid the ultimate sacrifice in engagements dating as far back as the American Revolution, and as recent as operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

Two additional dog tags were also dedicated: one for the victims of the train derailment, and one for the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C. and Shanksville, Pa.

Following the tags, floral wreaths were presented by representatives from District 12 of the American Legion, along with VFW and AMVETS members, placing them around the fallen soldier memorial, now adorned with the tags.

Tornambe offered some remarks to close out the ceremony.

“We vow to live up to the examples set by our regiment. … Our unit will continue to win because of our soldiers,” he said. “Our greatest treasures are the sons and daughters of the Wyoming Valley.

“May we never forget the sacrifice of our soldiers, our communities and our families.”