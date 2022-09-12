🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police arrested four men on allegations they used counterfeit cash during a transaction at the Walmart Supercenter on Saturday.

Three men were arrested inside Miller’s Ale House where they pretended to be patrons at the bar and the fourth man was apprehended after a foot chase.

Kendall Alan Rawls, 22, Brinayah Armani Clark, 21, Jaquan Ishmae Underwood, 21, and Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din, 22, all from Philadelphia, were arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on two counts each of forgery and theft. The four men were jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail, each.

According to police, officers learned four men were on their way to Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace after passing counterfeit cash at Walmarts in Dickson City, Taylor and Pittston Township.

Loss prevention officers at Walmart encountered the four men completing a $1,100 purchase at a checkout with counterfeit cash, police reported.

When the four men were approached, Underwood fled on foot and was captured after a foot chase in the parking lot.

Rawls, Clark and Shamsud-Din fled into Miller’s Ale House where they were located in the bar area pretending to be customers, police reported.

Police said $3,830 in legitimate currency was located on the four men suspected to be proceeds from an unknown money laundering scheme.

A 2021 Kia Forte was impounded by police in preparation of a search warrant.

A background search revealed Clark was wanted on a warrant for money laundering by Limerick police in Montgomery County, police said.

The four men may face additional charges by other police departments.