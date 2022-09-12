🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Former governor Tom Corbett and AllOne Foundation Monday joined Variety Children’s Charity to present custom-made adaptive bikes to local kids with disabilities.

The event was held at the Lighthouse Academy on Route 315.

All children and families received their new mobility equipment together during a special presentation, which ended with a memorable parade and celebration.

Charlie LaVallee, CEO at Variety the Children’s Charity, issued a statement.

”Most of us can remember our first bike. For many of us, the feelings of freedom and joy are cherished childhood memories, as we raced down the street with our friends and felt the wind in our hair.

“Sadly, due to physical limitations, challenges with balance or steering, or simply not feeling safe, many children living with disabilities are not experiencing this childhood milestone.”

LaVallee said that all changed for four local children who received new “custom-made” adaptive bikes through Variety’s My Bike Program, which were generously sponsored by the AllOne Foundation.

The event also focused on identifying more children in Northeastern Pennsylvania that can benefit from Variety’s programs.

LaVallee said former Corbett, who is also a Variety board member, as well as John Cosgrove, CEO, AllOne Foundation and past bike recipients attended the event.

LaVallee said parents regularly share that an adaptive bike is not only changing their child’s life, but receiving the equipment gives families hope for the future.

“We need the community’s help to spread the word, so that no eligible child misses out on their own adaptive bike,” LaVallee said. “While the pandemic has taken a toll on all kids, it has taken an even greater toll on kids with disabilities, but parents continually share that the adaptive bike has been a game-changer, especially now.”

LaVallee said since November 2012, more than 5,600 adaptive bikes, adaptive strollers, and communication devices have been presented to eligible kids throughout Variety’s 71-county service area in Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia — more than $8.6 million worth of adaptive equipment..

