HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on Thursday to people who live or work within 10 miles of the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station in Salem Township and the three other active nuclear power plants as part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies.

Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said the tablets are being distributing as an emergency preparedness measure in the event of a radiological emergency.

“It’s important to remember potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed to do so by state health officials or the governor, and it is not a replacement for evacuation in the case of a radiological emergency at one of Pennsylvania’s four active nuclear facilities,” Johnson said in a prepared statement.

The local distribution will occur at:

• Luzerne County Community College – Public Safety Center, 1333 S. Prospect St., Nanticoke, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Butler Township Community Center (gym), 411 W. Butler Drive, Drums, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Berwick City Hall, 1800 N. Market St. Berwick, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

No appointments are necessary.

KI can add another layer of protection when instructed to be used. It helps protect the thyroid gland against harmful radioactive iodine and can be taken by anyone if they are not allergic to it. It is safe for pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding, people on thyroid medication, children and infants. Individuals who are unsure if they should take KI should ask a health care provider and only take if instructed to do so by state health officials or the governor.

Information sheets explaining how many KI tablets should be taken, when to take the tablets, and how to store them are provided with the packages. Public health nurses can answer questions about the process over the phone as well.

Additional information on potassium iodide (KI) tablets and nuclear power plant safety can be found on the Department of Health’s website at health.pa.gov or on Facebook and Twitter.