An autopsy performed Monday morning determined that the death of a 12-year-old boy in Plymouth over the weekend was an accidental drowning.

A release issued by Interim Luzerne County Coroner Joseph Jacobs on Monday provided details into the fatal accident, which occured shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the release, responders were dispatched to Coal Creek in Plymouth, in the area of Krest Street and Mras Street, for a swimming incident.

A 12-year-old boy, whose name was not released in the coroner’s report, had jumped into Coal Creek at the above location and did not surface.

The victim was located by dive rescue teams in approximately 15 to 20 feet of water, removed and transported to Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, where he was pronounced dead.

The autopsy was performed by Dr. Charles Siebert.

All future questions should be directed to Plymouth Borough police, according to the coroner’s office.