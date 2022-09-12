🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON —Police Chief Richard Kotchik, State Police and Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce have released more information pertaining to an early morning shooting over the weekend on Main Street.

At approximately 2:30a.m. on Sept. 10, police responded to a call for shots fired outside of Leonardo’s Club, formerly known as Shanix. Joint investigation between the aforementioned parties have revealed that one person Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy was performed Monday morning by Dr. Charles Siebert in conjunction with Acting Coroner Joseph Jacobs. Together, they determined the cause of death to be a single gunshot wound and have deemed the manner of death to be homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kingston Police Department at 570-288-3674.