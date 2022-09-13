🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre City Controller Darren Snyder was found not guilty in an animal abuse case following a summary trial in Luzerne County Central Court on Tuesday.

District Judge David Barilla presided over the trial on a single count of cruelty to animals.

Barilla viewed a video recorded by a witness showing Snyder kicking, hitting, pulling and jerking a chain on one of the dogs during a walk on Aug. 1.

Snyder’s defense was he was disciplining the dogs. He was represented by Attorney Nicole Thompson Lermitte.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Scanlon prosecuted.

