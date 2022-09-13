🔊 Listen to this

In the past 86 weeks, Fork Over Love has distributed more than 28,000 meals in neighborhoods in Luzerne County and provided more than $280,000 in support to area restaurants.

And that effort continues with two event planned for September.

Fork Over Love has announced its September dinner distribution dates and locations in Luzerne County.

• Wednesday, Sept. 14, 5 p.m.

Hanover Area High School

1600 Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township

• Wednesday, Sept. 28, 5 p.m.

Pittston Area High School

5 Stout St., Yatesville

Fork Over Love is a 501(c)(3) organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes those meals at locations throughout the community for FREE.

Everyone is welcome, from neighbors in need of meals, to those looking to pick up dinner and pay it forward to help support local restaurants.

For those unable to drive or walk to a distribution due to transportation or health issues, there will be limited delivery available on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Registration for delivery will open one week prior on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

To be notified when online registration opens, sign up with your email to receive news and updates at — forkoverlove.org. You can subscribe to emails in the green section near the bottom of the home page. Please do not sign up for delivery unless you are truly in need.

Meals at the sites above will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Please do not arrive early. Food distribution will not begin until the start time listed.

You may drive or walk up to receive food, unless otherwise noted. For more information or to donate to help provide meals for your community and support local restaurants, visit forkoverlove.org or call 570-331-8362.

