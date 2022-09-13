🔊 Listen to this

A two-car crash at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Northampton Street had traffic briefly backed up in the surrounding area on Tuesday.

An officer on scene said that one woman was transported for medical attention, but that she wasn’t seriously injured. There’s no word yet on what may have led to the crash, or if anyone would be deemed at fault.

Southbound traffic on Pennsylvania Avenue between Market and Northampton streets was closed to all traffic while the scene was cleared the impacted vehicles towed, while Northampton Street traffic was diverted from the scene.

The area is all clear as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.