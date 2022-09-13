🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — A Glen Lyon man who allegedly orchestrated a home invasion on East Main Street and attempted to enter another residence on West Enterprise Street last month was arraigned Tuesday.

Isaiah David Cruz, 24, of Orchard Street, was the last of three to be charged in the incidents that occurred within 25 minutes of each other on Aug. 9.

Township police allege Cruz, Gabriela Tamara Juarez, 25, of Orchard Street, and Maria Teresa Fouchard, 35, of West Church Street, Nanticoke, first went to the West Enterprise Street home searching for a man at 7:19 p.m.

The homeowner was involved in a Zoom meeting when his dog alerted him to people outside as his surveillance cameras recorded Cruz and Juarez standing on the porch and others standing on the sidewalk, according to court records.

When Cruz allegedly attempted to open the door, the West Enterprise Street homeowner armed himself because his children were inside.

Police in court records say when the homeowner partially opened the door, Cruz asked for a man and was told he had the wrong address. Juarez allegedly recorded the confrontation on the porch.

As Cruz and Juarez argued with the homeowner, Fouchard told him that the person they were looking for did not live at the West Enterprise Street home.

Less than 25 minutes later, police were advised that a man was assaulted during a home invasion on East Main Street.

The East Main Street homeowner told police Cruz arrived at his residence with several females asking, “Where is my snake?” and if the person they were looking for was inside.

Cruz and his posse left but returned to the East Main Street home telling the homeowner, “I’m from Brooklyn, I’m not leaving without hurting you or taking you with me,” court records say.

Police in court records say they forced their way inside as Cruz stated, “I’m about to catch a case,” before assaulting the homeowner.

During the assault, Fouchard allegedly destroyed the homeowner’s cellular phone while Juarez used her cell phone to record the attack.

Cruz was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke on two sets of criminal complaints charging him with four counts each of terroristic threats, criminal trespass and harassment and one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault, burglary, unlawful restraint and defiant trespass. He was released after posting $20,000 total bail.

Juarez and Fouchard are facing similar charges for their alleged roles and were released on $20,000 unsecured bail each.