You may leave Wilkes-Barre, but it never truly leaves you.

This powerful reality continues as the latest phase of “The Valley With a Heart” deepens with the twin Wyoming Valley appearances of President Biden and Former President Trump in less than a week.

The “Wilkes-Barre, Pa.” dateline that flashed across network television screens told you how important the Valley has become as a so-called messenger of America—the hard, sometimes bitter truth between Philadelphia East and Pittsburgh West in the Pennsylvania political psyche.

I was born in Wilkes-Barre and graduated from Plymouth High School. Though I have lived and worked in the New York/New Jersey area for the last 50 years, I attribute much of my personal and professional growth to the Valley experience that prepared and toughened me for life’s complex journey.

You don’t realize its subtle impact until you are gone. And it isn’t simply a matter of missing kindergarten friends, deceased relatives, borough rivalries (Plymouth-Nanticoke) or the cozy confines of Kirby Park.

Memories carry and corner you. I had my own radio show (Between The Goalposts) on WBAX in high school. My senior English teacher, the amazing Leland Bennett, opened veins to what Shakespeare and others could mean on so many intellectual and cultural levels.

Yes, Wilkes-Barre and the Valley have changed. I saw that when my parents had to close their two modest dress shops because they were losing money as the coal mines closed and times hardened. Then came the unforgettable ’72 Agnes flood when the water from the Susquehanna River rose to the ceiling of my parents’ second-story Kingston apartment and they lost everything.

My father never recovered and died a year later, depressed and demoralized. My mother struggled and ultimately succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease.

Wilkes-Barre and surrounding towns have seen hard losses, and not simply with the closure of such institutional treasures as Lazarus, The Hub, Romero’s or Percy Brown’s.

“You walk down the street, and you don’t know a soul,” Delbert Kishbaugh, a current Pittston resident and Plymouth High graduate says, of revisting Plymouth and other Valley towns where big-city newbies have landed in search of cheaper housing, less crime and a fresh start.

But Kishbaugh, who just celebrated an 84th birthday with 20 great grandchildren, still plays with past and present compiling an online collection of inviting stories and humorous tales that he shares daily with dozens of delighted recipients.

And the lively political debate is a far cry from the singular dominance that a flamboyant Democratic congressman, Daniel J. Flood, commanded during his 25-year Valley reign between 1955 and 1980.

The 2020 Luzerne County presidential election returns reflected the division that lures potential players: A group of 15 to 20 former Kingston and Wyoming Seminary graduates that calls itself “Luzerne County Zoom,” formed before the 2020 election, continues monthly meetings to assist and inform Valley residents in the political process.

Post mortems can require adjustments. What doesn’t change are fond memories, like coaching your younger brother’s basketball team or a fourth-grader cousin from Kingston whose skills on the court and classroom landed him a captaincy with Brown University’s basketball lineup. Then there was the Plymouth High School reunion a few years ago where a classmate I had not seen in decades handed me a commemorative class T-shirt that said it all on the front in bright lettering — “Shawnee Against The World.”

That proud, almost defiant battle cry has yielded to more realistic, subdued regional priorities, but the legacy lingers. The Feeling—with a capital F—touches an emotional connection that is shared by others.

“I treasure having grown up in Wilkes-Barre,” Joel Harrison, a long-time friend, says today, adding that New Jersey residency cannot squelch his “love” of Wilkes-Barre roots.

Wilkes-Barre is not unique. Between St. Louis and Kansas City is Columbia, Mo. Between Miami and Jacksonville, Fla. is Gainesville. Like Wilkes-Barre, which is blessed with active college campuses (Wilkes and King’s), these areas also thrive on fresh thinking and political independence.

What will the future hold in the Valley? Hopefully, the site of the former Hotel Sterling at River and Market streets will yield another promising positive for downtown Wilkes-Barre.

I can’t speak for Plymouth. But if the politicians are truly serious about their Pennsylvania priorities, I will replay those brassy closing lines from the PHS Shawnee Against The World anthem that always preached hope:

Shawnee will shine tonight/Shawnee will shine

Shawnee will shine tonight/All down the line

Shawnee will shine tonight/Shawnee will shine

When the sun goes down/And the moon comes up

Shawnee will shine.

RNeil Amdur, a native of Plymouth, is a former Sports Editor at the New York Times.