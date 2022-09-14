Some mourn, some question future of institution

WILKES-BARRE — Allison Gomes has lived in the United States for 35 years.

Last Thursday, the Mountain Top resident felt a powerful longing to be back in her native England.

A death in the family tends to have that effect.

“It was like losing a grandmother,” Gomes said tearfully, reflecting on the passing, a few hours earlier, of Queen Elizabeth II. “I wish I was home.”

Gomes’ thoughts immediately turned to her own parents, back across the Atlantic in Bristol, who received a card signed by the late queen earlier this year, on the occasion of their 60th anniversary.

Each year, according to the royal family’s website, www.royal.uk, thousands of birthday and wedding anniversary cards are sent on behalf of the sovereign to people celebrating significant birthdays and wedding anniversaries, such as Gomes’ parents.

It was one of the many ways, large and small, in which the queen had become an integral part of British society and culture.

“She’s just been such a part of our world, you know, for our whole lives,” Gomes said of the queen.

Elizabeth held the throne for 70 years, from the time of father King George VI’s death in February 1952 until her own life ended last week at the age of 96.

While the queen’s death has made headlines here in America and worldwide, the news has had a distinctly more personal impact on those who lived under her rule in the United Kingdom — such as Gomes — and in Commonwealth countries, such as Australia, where Wilkes University President Dr. Greg Cant grew up.

Cant’s views also underscore the fact that not all of those whose countries are headed by the monarchy wish to see the Windsor family’s rule continue.

“The queen was a nice lady who was dedicated to service, to duty,” Cant said.

“I believe that the Australian head of state should be Australian,” he said, softly but emphatically.

An evolving system

When Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne, World War II had been over for less than a decade, and what is now called the Commonwealth of Nations was still evolving as the British Empire was being dismantled.

Unlike the Empire, which had been based on more direct control from London, the Commonwealth was designed to unite independent member states in free association. Most were former British colonies.

Many, such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand, continued to recognize the queen as their head of state — albeit separately from her role as U.K. head of state.

Some commonwealth members, such as India, chose to remain in the group, but completely independent both of Britain and the crown. The most recent to follow that path was Barbados, which became a republic last November.

Today, the Commonwealth consists of 56 member states, of which the new King Charles III serves as head of state for 15.

Australia’s changing views

Australia remains one of them, but Cant questions for how long.

Cant, 63, grew up at a time when “God Save the Queen” was still the Australian national anthem and sung in schools daily when he was a student — something that he personally disliked.

“I always thought the French had it right,” Cant quipped, referencing the overthrow of France’s monarchy during that country’s revolution.

After some back-and-forth, Australia formally adopted its own anthem, Advance Australia Fair,” in 1984, one of many signs that societal attitudes toward the monarchy were shifting.

In 1999, Australia held a nationwide referendum asking voters whether the country should become a republic — and if so, what model should replace the monarchy, elected or appointed.

The vote was roughly 55% in favor of keeping the monarchy vs. 45% for replacing it, but the overall result was more complicated than that.

As the Associated Press points out, the referendum largely failed because Australians were divided about what kind of president they wanted to replace the hereditary monarchy.

The monarch is represented in Australia by a governor-general, who in recent decades has always been an Australian citizen. The governor-general is appointed by the monarch on the prime minister’s advice.

The referendum recommended that the monarch and the monarch’s representative be replaced by a president chosen by at least two-thirds of lawmakers in Parliament, the AP notes. But many republicans wanted voters to elect the president, as we do in the United States, and joined with monarchists in opposing the republic model then on offer.

Current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who had started laying the groundwork for an Australian republic after elections in May, said Sunday that now was the time not for a change but for paying tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the Associated Press added.

“Many regarded Australians’ respect and affection for the late monarch as the biggest obstacle to the country becoming a republic with its own head of state,” according to the AP.

Still, Cant believes that “Australia came very close” to rejecting the monarchy in 1999, and voters likely would do so if and when such a vote held again.

“This will be made worse by King Charles, who is far less popular than his mother,” Cant noted.

Pomp, pageantry and stability

If there is anything that has been illustrated by the outpouring of emotion over the past few days, it is that Queen Elizabeth II was indeed popular and beloved by many, in her own realms and around the world — and attitudes toward her son and successor are less warm.

“A lot of people think that William should succeed her,” said Northeastern Pennsylvania resident Sheila Ryder, who has lived in the U.S. since 1965 but is a native of Suffolk, England.

As a child, Ryder lived for a time in Malta, a Mediterranean island nation — and at the time a British colony — where her father was stationed in the Royal Air Force. She has fond memories of then-Princess Elizabeth visiting her school there in the early 1950s.

“It’s sad. I think the queen will be missed,” Ryder said, noting that she and other British friends here in the region spent much of Thursday texting each other as news of the sovereign’s death emanated from Britain.

Gomes was among them, drawing on the friendship of fellow British expatriates as they discussed details of the developing story.

Gomes acknowledged it was somewhat difficult to convey to American friends and acquaintances just how acutely the queen’s death would be felt by Britons at home and abroad.

“It just feels like we lost a part of our family,” Gomes said.

Cant, by contrast, took note of how the news captivated many Americans — and U.S. media outlets. Cant said that after living in this country for 21 years, he has found Americans to be extremely fascinated by the monarchy.

“For two hours, all of the morning shows were dedicated to the queen,” Cant said of Friday a.m. television here on the day after Elizabeth II died.

“It seemed as if it that was all there was to talk about, even with all the other news happening, including a war,” he added, referencing the conflict in Ukraine.

Still, Cant admitted that even he and his family have enjoyed watching “The Crown,” the popular Netflix series about the royal family under Elizabeth’s reign.

And, he added, seeing the symbols of monarchy in Britain itself has left an impression on him.

“When we go to the U.K., like most people, we like to see the pageantry, Buckingham Palace,” Cant said, noting that he is appreciative of the way in which Queen Elizabeth II dedicated herself to the job — despite his more radical thoughts on the subject as a young man.

“As you get older, you see the value in stability, and she has been one of the most stable influences,” Cant said.

“It’s just that as a principle of governance, I don’t believe (monarchy) is the best option for a modern nation.”