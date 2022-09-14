🔊 Listen to this

WVIA will broadcast the 2022 9th Congressional District Debate live from the WVIA studios in Pittston, on Friday, Oct.r 21 at 7 p.m.

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman’s campaign for U.S. Senate on Wednesday committed to a debate with Dr. Mehmet Oz to be hosted by Nexstar Television next month.

The war of words between the two campaigns about how many debates to have — and when — continues, however.

Democrat Fetterman claims Republican Oz and his team have been unfairly taking aim at Fetterman’s health in the wake of a stroke he suffered in May.

The Oz campaign maintains Fetterman has been avoiding a debate in an attempt “to save his failing campaign,” and this afternoon issued a statement outlining further terms.

The only thing both sides seem to agree on at this point is that the two are inclined to participate in the Oct. 25 face-off hosted by Nexstar, which will be carried live by affiliates and broadcast statewide.

“We said from the start that we’d do a debate, which John reiterated very clearly again last week,” said Rebecca Katz, senior advisor to the Fetterman campaign.

Oz campaign reaction

The Oz campaign reacted Wednesday by noting that “the Fetterman campaign asked for closed captioning during the debate — for the moderators and for Doctor Oz. They also asked for two practice sessions in the studio in Harrisburg ahead of time so Fetterman could be comfortable utilizing the closed caption system. All of the other debate rules are traditional and fine with us.”

The Oz campaign asked for three things in response:

• That at the top of the debate a moderator explain to the audience that Fetterman is using a closed captioning system during the debate, to explain any delay between him being asked a question and responding.

• That the questions asked by any Nexstar employee during the “practice” sessions for Fetterman bear zero resemblance to the actual questions asked during the debate. We are totally fine with Fetterman practicing with the closed caption system, but not with Fetterman practicing his answers ahead of time in conjunction with the moderators. The details of how this would be enforced (are) still being worked out.

• That the debate be extended from 60 to 90 minutes — “because John will be on a delay, we believe that it would be unfair to viewers interested in the candidates’ positions to waste airtime while closed captioners type questions and answers,” the Oz campaign wrote.

“If those three reasonable requests are acceptable to the Fetterman campaign, then we accept the debate invitation on October 25th,” the Oz campaign concluded.

There was no immediate response from the Fetterman campaign about those requests, but the candidate had addressed some of those logistical issues in a statement released last week.

“We’re absolutely going to debate Dr. Oz, and it was always our intent to do that,” Fetterman said then. “It has simply only ever been about addressing some of the lingering issues of my stroke, the auditory processing, and we’re going to be able to work that out.”

More debates have been sought

The Oz campaign said its candidate has committed to six debates, including at least two in October, while Fetterman had committed to zero prior to Tuesday’s announcement, adding: “the John Fetterman misinformation campaign is on overdrive, as he attempts to save his failing campaign and rewrite history on his refusal to accept the debate invitations offered by respectable Pennsylvania organizations and media outlets.”

The Oz campaign also announced that it has accepted an invitation by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry to debate on Oct. 3. The debate would take place in Hershey and be broadcast by the Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN-TV).

The Oz campaign had been seeking debates as early as this month, something the Fetterman campaign dismissed.

“Oz’s demand for a Labor Day debate was a stunt, not a serious proposal,” the Fetterman campaign stated. “As a doctor, he surely knows that a stroke survivor gets better with every week that passes.”

In addition, the Fetterman campaign said the debate will be taking place when U.S. Senate debates have always taken place in Pennsylvania — in mid- to late-October.

The debate will take place two weeks from Election Day. For perspective, even during the pandemic-altered election of 2020, when historic numbers voted by mail, 83% of ballots in Pennsylvania were cast in the final two weeks leading up to the election. This year, that percentage is expected to be even higher.

“There is literally zero precedent in modern times for having U.S. Senate debates in Pennsylvania in early September,” Fetterman said last week. “That was never going to happen. All of these debates have always occurred in the middle to late October.”

“But let’s be clear this has never really been about debates for Dr. Oz,” he said. “This whole thing has been about Dr. Oz and his team mocking me for having a stroke because they’ve got nothing else.”

As debate over the debate differences raged, The Washington Post weighed in on Monday with an editorial stating that Fetterman needs to debate more than once.

“Mr. Oz has pressed for five debates, but Mr. Fetterman dodged and ducked before tentatively agreeing last week to one but not until ‘sometime in the middle to end of October.’ That’s well after Sept. 19, when voters can start casting mail-in ballots, and it’s short of the two debates that had been the standard during recent competitive Senate contests in Pennsylvania,” The Washington Post editorial stated.

The Oct. 25 Nexstar debate is scheduled take place in Harrisburg, and will air live on nine television stations serving the commonwealth: WPXI in Pittsburgh, WHTM in Harrisburg/Lancaster/Lebanon/York, WPHL in Philadelphia, WTAJ in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE and WYOU in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, WJET and WFXP in Erie, and WYTV in Youngstown, Ohio.

In addition, the debate will also be livestreamed on other Nexstar affiliates in adjacent states and markets, like New York, Elmira, Buffalo, and Washington, D.C., to reach the highest number of Pennsylvanians in other overlapping markets.

In a separate development, Fetterman plans to campaign in Scranton this Saturday, Sept. 17, his campaign announced. He will be joined by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, and other special guests who will be announced later. A time and venue have yet been released.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.