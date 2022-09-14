🔊 Listen to this

Guests, supporters, friends, and board members enjoy drinks and conversation on the balcony before heading inside the barn for a locally-sourced dinner courtesy of Bank & Vine.

DALLAS TWP. — Set against the serene background of Friedman Farms, North Branch Land Trust’s NEPA Barn Banquet certainly hit its mark Wednesday night, offering attendees a few hours to appreciate conservation, as well as the region’s rich agricultural heritage.

NBLT Executive Director Ellen Ferretti, took her position just a little less than a year ago, on Nov. 15, 2021. That said, she’s certainly no stranger to their mission.

“So, I was around with what was formerly Back Mountain Regional Land Trust in the early nineties after it was formed, and it probably sparked my interest in land trust … ,” she said.

Ferretti stayed in touch with what would eventually become North Branch Land Trust, serving on the board and offering support. As it does, life opened up new doors, and Ferretti left the area. Most recently she served Chester and Delaware Counties, running the Brandywine Conservancy.

“When this position became open, I thought it was time to come home and work for North Branch Land Trust and see what we could do,” she explained. And so, the Kingston native returned to the region.

After having a few ‘Barn Banquets’ while working with Brandywine, Ferretti came home and said, “I need a barn.” A mutual contact brought her to Rob Friedman and Friedman Hospitality Group, who generously, as Ferretti put it, “gave us a break on this barn.” And thus, North Branch Land Trust’s first event of this kind came to fruition.

Elva Valentine of Harveys Lake, a long time supporter of North Branch Land Trust offered her thoughts on the evening.

“I think it’s a great mission, preserving lands so that we can enjoy things just like this,” she said. Valetine’s business, Valentine’s Jewelry, has been active in supporting fellow businesses, charities, and causes alike, in the name of building a strong community, for years now. “It’s the way it’s supposed to work,” she said.

And with Friedman Hospitality Group on board, a locally-sourced menu curated especially for the event and its cause by Bank & Vine, and board members and supporters of various other NEPA organizations, it’s safe to say this community that supports one another is only getting stronger.

Ferretti offered some opening remarks to the crowd, introduced by her Marketing and Development Director, Karley Stasko. Ferretti offered thanks to Friedman and asked members of her Board of Directors to stand and be recognized.

Explaining how all these moving parts are united, she said, “The tie-in to North Branch was ever since its inception in the early nineties, North branch Land Trust did focus on conserving our prime agricultural soils, the local agriculture, and when you put a conservation easement on land, it does. The undeveloped part of it in perpetuity. So, even if somebody’s not farming, now they can potentially likely farm in the future. Right? So this is highlighting our agricultural roots, our nod to the importance of local agriculture …”

For those may like to get involved or learn more about North Branch Land Trust, simply visit nblt.org. There’s also a link on the web page to donate to their cause.

“Learn about what we do,” Ferretti said, “help us out a little bit on our preserves, begin to really know and appreciate the beauty that is around us and how conserving that beauty really it does make all of our life, it truly does support us and make our lives better.”