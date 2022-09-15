🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A rock was not the only thing Gerald Hotchkiss allegedly headbutted while in custody.

City police allege Hotchkiss, 42, slammed his head against a wall and the floor inside Wilkes-Barre General Hospital when he was released after being treated for intentional head injuries involving the rock.

Hotchkiss, address listed as North Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned Thursday by District Judge James Tupper in Luzerne County Central Court on charges he spat at a nurse and a police officer inside the hospital. Police charged Hotchkiss with aggravated assault by prisoner, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaints:

Hotchkiss was arrested after a foot chase with officers following a reported domestic disturbance in the area of 864 N. Washington St. on July 19. While he was on the ground, Hotchkiss intentionally banged his head against a rock resulting in his forehead being split open.

Hotchkiss was taken to General Hospital to be evaluated for his head injury.

After being treated and released the next day, July 20, an officer was escorting Hotchkiss through the emergency room to be transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Police in the complaint say Hotchkiss purposely slammed his head into a wall that was damaged and fell banging his head against the floor.

As officers and nurses attempted to stop Hotchkiss from injuring himself, he spat striking a nurse and an officer, the complaint says.

Hotchkiss was restrained in a stretcher and transported to the county correctional facility where he began a struggle with corrections officers, according to the complaint.

An intake nurse at the county correctional facility determined the hospital discharge paperwork was unacceptable refusing to accept Hotchkiss.

Police returned Hotchkiss to General Hospital where the hospital refused to accept him as he was previously discharged.

It took multiple telephone calls between General Hospital nurses and the county correctional facility for Hotchkiss to be jailed at the jail, the complaint says.

Hotchkiss was arrested July 19 on allegations he assaulted and choked his ex-girlfriend who passed out during a physical domestic disturbance inside his residence on May 28, court records say.

Hotchkiss remains jailed for lack of $110,000 total bail on the two criminal cases.