Raghib ‘Rocket’ Ismail delivers keynote at United Way campaign kickoff

Barb Maculloch, left, and Bill Jones, right, pose for a photo with Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA Vice President of Childcare, Jennifer Brennan, who was the recipient of 2022’s Possibility Award.

PLAINS TWP. — The United Way of Wyoming Valley hosted its 101st annual campaign kickoff Thursday evening in the Mohegan Sun Pocono Grand Ballroom. With it being the return of the annual kickoff after three years away due to the pandemic, it made perfect sense that one of the greatest kickoff returners in football history, Raghib ‘Rocket’ Ismail delivered the keynote address.

Ismail is a graduate of Meyers High School and the University of Notre Dame, where he lit up defenses and kickoff teams with his speed, before going on to the pros to do the same.

In a high-energy address complete with moments of reflection, honesty, and laughter, Ismail told the crowd, “Every man, woman and child on this earth represents an answer, a remedy, and a solution. And, whether you realize it or not, you were put in this earth to shine the light. And when you bring your gift as an answer, as a remedy, as a solution on the earth, you are doing what you are created to do.”

As Ismail reflected back through his childhood, his upbringing, the loss of his father when he was 10, and how his grandmother raised him and his brothers on a shoestring budget after requesting so from their mother in New Jersey, he was certain to point out the impact of growing up in Wilkes-Barre. Ismail called it a refuge, a place that was “perfect” for raising his brothers and himself, according to his grandmother.

“For her to feel that way, I believe, speaks to the answer, remedy, and solution that Wilkes-Barre represents,” he said, “It’s a place where if you don’t have opportunity, if you are disadvantaged, if you are … whatever your call is on this earth, Wilkes-Barre has the support system to help you shine your light.”

He also reflected on local media, who, during a time of need for his family, ran an article titled simply, “The Ismails need our help.” Shortly after publication, donations began rolling in to the family.

With these powerful memories of a community coming together, regardless of one’s circumstances, Ismail queried the room. “Why help? It’s what you were born to do,” he said.

Earlier in the evening, United Way Director of Resource Development, Yvette Magistro, got things rolling, offering her thanks to the crowd and supporters before introducing President and CEO, Bill Jones to the microphone.

Jones brought many statistics about the area’s school children to light, such as those living in poverty. Jones became visibly emotional as he recalled the story of a young girl who was without glasses until the United Way’s See to Succeed Program was able to get her a prescription. She told Jones she loved her new specks.

“Honey, tell me why you love your new glasses,” Jones asked. And the student responded, “Now I don’t have to hold onto the wall when I walk down the hallway.”

“It touches me because these kids struggle not because they’re bad, but because they’re poor,” Jones said. He rebounded strongly, adding, “My staff had a bet going to see if I could make it through this without choking up,” which garnered laughs.

All joking aside, however, Jones noted that the donations made to the United Way of Wyoming Valley are changing lives. Last year’s donations alone helped 22,356 people; 15,392 of them were children.

“Your support is truly making a difference,” he said.

Other speakers included former Wilkes-Barre Mayor Tom Leighton and wife Patty, this year’s campaign chairs, who were also celebrating their 38th wedding anniversary; Barb Maculloch, president of Pennsylvania Banking for Community Bank N.A.; this year’s Possibility Award Winner, Jennifer Brennan, who is the Vice President of Childcare at the Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA; and Board Chair Don Brominski.

To help the United Way continue its mission of impacting lives and building a stronger Wyoming Valley, visit unitedwaywb.org/donate, call at 570-829-6711, or visit the office at 100 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre.