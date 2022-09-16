🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Adjacent to Upward Farms’ vertical farming site, another ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday at a2b Fulfillment, a 250,000-square-foot building on Tradeport Road.

Hanover Twp. manager Sam Guesto Thursday said a2b Fulfillment opened next to Upward Farms in a 250,000-square-foot building that is owned by NorthPoint Development, a Missouri-based company.

Guesto said a2b Fulfillment provides third-party logistics services, including order fulfillment.

“This is a true American Dream story,” Guesto said in January when the company announced it was locating in the township. “Mr. (Ayal) Latz started as a salesman, learned the business and he has now grown his company worldwide. we are thrilled to welcome a2b to Hanover Township.”

According to the a2b Fulfillment website, since 2001, the company has been helping companies “work smarter by providing third-party logistics services, including order fulfillment, customer care and value-added services. The company says its specialized solutions are designed to improve the customer experience, while reducing operating costs through a variable model.

With 1 million-plus square feet of warehousing and contact center space in Georgia, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah and Canada, a2b says it is able to service the majority of consumers and retailers within two days.

“Our same-day fulfillment philosophy ensures that your customers aren’t waiting, and our one-call customer service resolution standard keeps them coming back,” it states on the a2b website

Ayal Latz, a2b President and Founder, could not be reached for comment.

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, attended the a2b ceremony and the Upward Farms ribbon cutting.

“Two announcements of major facilities with substantial job impact in the same area on the same day is quite extraordinary,” Baker said. “Thank you to Brian Stahl and NorthPoint for your commitment to NEPA.”

Baker said the a2b project signals the fruition of years of solid foundation building in terms of supporting infrastructure and workforce development.

“It is also credit to all the political, business, and community leaders who were willing to cooperate on the planning and priority that make such large-scale projects possible,” Baker said. “I particularly want to acknowledge my friend and colleague Sen. John Yudichak, who is ending his service with an impressive array of legacy projects on both the economic and service sides of the ledger.”

Baker said facilities such as a2b are the “name of the game” when reliable supply chains and logistics are increasingly indispensable to customer service and satisfaction.

“We are encouraged that businesses such as a2b Fulfillment see the potential in this area and are willing to make the significant investment a facility of this dimension involves,” Baker said. “While the overall economic news is a bit mixed these days, this announcement certainly signals better days ahead for the workers, families, and local communities.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.