NANTICOKE — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday said he truly believes that Pennsylvanians are the hardest workers around, and they deserve fair, equitable access to high-quality jobs, family-sustaining wages, and the support that will allow them to thrive in their chosen field.

During a tour of IBEW Local 163’s state-of-the-art training facility in Nanticoke, Gov. Wolf lauded the work of union leaders in expanding their registered apprenticeship program for electrical workers and touted the value of the proven “earn-while-you-learn” model that allows them to earn a paycheck while learning a skilled trade.

And, Wolf said, participants of the program graduate with zero student debt.

In June, Local 163 was awarded $446,247 through Gov. Wolf’s PAsmart initiative, which aims to increase the number of registered apprenticeship programs in non-traditional industries, as well as to reach under-served populations, such as women and minorities.

“While apprenticeships have a strong track record of success in advancing the careers of workers, they have traditionally lagged behind in serving under-represented populations and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion,” Wolf said. “On average, apprentices earn a starting wage of $70,000 per year after graduation, putting them on track to earn $300,000 more over their careers, compared to workers who don’t graduate from an apprenticeship program.”

Wolf was joined by several members of IBEW Local 163, as well as Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, and Nanticoke Mayor Kevin Coughlin.

“I appreciate Gov. Tom Wolf coming to the IBEW 163 Apprenticeship Training Center in Nanticoke today to invest more than $400,000 in state funding for the best value in education and training in Pennsylvania — union apprenticeship programs that produce safe, quality workers to build the infrastructure that builds the Pennsylvania economy,” Yudichak said.

Wolf’s PA Statewide Movement for Accountability, Readiness and Training (PAsmart) framework is designed to better align education, workforce and economic development initiatives and funding.

With this funding, IBEW Local 163 will serve a total of 96 individuals through its five-year apprenticeship program — 40 of whom will be from under-represented populations across Bradford, Luzerne, Sullivan and Wyoming counties.

“IBEW Local 163 JATC is excited to partner with the PAsmart registered apprenticeships program,” said Local 163’s training director, John Nadolny, who took Wolf on a tour of the facility, a former elementary school. “With the help of Gov. Wolf and the Apprenticeship and Training Office, it is now possible to expand our program by reaching out to under-served populations, minorities, women and veterans.”

Nadolny said this outreach will provide excellent opportunities for new apprentices to earn while they learn.

“After completion of the apprenticeship, graduates will have marketable skills as electricians in this high demand field, earn family-sustaining wages and receive college credit,” Nadolny said. “We are thankful for this opportunity to help those interested in learning a skilled trade.”

Earlier this week, Wolf was in Washington, D.C. with President Joe Biden and IBEW members to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act, which the governor said will make historic investments to lower prescription drug costs, health care costs, and energy costs for Americans.

Since 2018, Wolf said he has invested more than $35 million in registered apprenticeship programs through the Apprenticeship & Training Office (ATO) — housed within the Department of Labor & Industry — to strengthen Pennsylvania’s workforce.

In this year’s budget alone, Wolf said he helped to secure a total of $7.5 million in funding for apprenticeship training — a $500,000 increase over the prior year’s budget. Wolf said this continues his fulfillment of his promise to create good jobs that pay well when he first took office in 2015.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle