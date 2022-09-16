🔊 Listen to this

Geisinger will hold the first of its Super Saturday free flu shot clinics this weekend at multiple walk-in and drive-thru locations.

The clinics, also set for Oct. 8 and Nov. 5, are open to the public and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments and pre-registration are not necessary. Remember to wear a mask and loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.

Geisinger will hold drive-thru clinics for anyone 3 and older at the following locations:

• Dallas, 114 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive

• Kingston, 560 Pierce St.

• Mountain Top, 35 S. Mountain Blvd.

• Pittston, 42 N. Main St.

• Scranton, 531 Mt. Pleasant Drive

• Tunkhannock, 10 Trieble Drive

The Geisinger 65 Forward locations will hold drive-thru clinics at:

• Hazleton, 20 Diana Lane

• Kingston, 499 Wyoming Ave.

• Scranton, 3 W. Olive St., Floor 1, Suite 205

Walk-in clinics will also be held at the Geisinger 65 Forward Scranton location and in Wilkes-Barre at 41 S. Main St.

Additional walk-in clinics for patients 6 months and older will be held at:

• CommunityCare Hazleton, 426 Airport Road

• CommunityCare Kistler Clinic, 175 S. Wilkes-Barre Blvd.

• Pediatrics Scranton, 5 Morgan Highway, Suite 8

Dr. Stanley Martin, director of Geisinger’s Division of Infectious Diseases, encouraged people to get vaccinated.

“Like COVID-19, the flu can be very serious. By getting immunized, you’re not only protecting yourself, but keeping yourself from spreading the flu to others at high risk of severe illness, including children, the elderly, and those immunocompromised,” Stanley said.

Flu season typically begins in the fall and lasts throughout the winter, although the virus can be spread year-round. “Based on current levels, we may see more flu cases this winter than we have in the past five years,” Martin added. “We want to vaccinate as many people as possible.”

For more information on fighting flu this season, visit geisinger.org/flu.