A facial reconstruction of a teenage girl reported missing in 1969. National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

HANOVER TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre have scheduled a news conference for Monday to release the identity of a teenage girl reported missing in 1969.

Skeletal remains consisting of a skull with the first cervical vertebrae and several teeth were discovered by several people looking for scrap metal along Alden Mountain Road on Nov. 17, 2012.

The remains were examined by a forensic odontologist before being sent for specialized DNA testing at the University of Texas.

State police said the remains have been identified as a teenage girl reported missing from Wilkes-Barre in 1969.