🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — It’s been a decade of hard work and dedication, as well as good times and celebration at the Circle Centre for the Arts.

As the 10-Year Celebration draws near, some of those most familiar with the Centre took some time to reflect on the rich history of the building, their appreciation for patrons, what the future holds, and the importance of unifying a community through the arts.

“It feels amazing,” Gallery Director Allison Maslow said, reflecting on 10 years of the Circle Centre. “It feels like the blink of an eye, although we feel the blood, sweat and years that we’ve put into this space.”

When the building, which held its centennial in 2014, became available after serving as the home for the Luzerne County Medical Society, members of the Wyoming Valley Art League went to check the place out. Board Member Patricia McMahon Lacy shared something she had written back in the fall of 2011 pertaining to their new home – the first space they’ve actually owned rather than rented.

“A small group of board members met in the building in the morning, most of whom were seeing it for the first time. I remember that morning so vividly. From the very start we were awe struck? As we climbed the staircase and entered the gallery, our group became almost like children in a candy store,” she read with all the delivery of a true professional. Immediately, members started to consider the possibility of purchasing the space.

In October 2011, they did just that, creating not only a new home for the Wyoming Valley Art League to carry on since its inception in 1954, but establishing a cultural gem in downtown that appreciate the arts in all of their forms and appreciates the community it lives in. In the time since, the Circle Centre for the Arts has only grown, and aims to continue to do so.

Former president and current treasurer Don Armstrong noted, “The beauty of what this building makes possible is friendships and learning experiences and all of the things the encompass the human experience in the arts. And it gives you a feeling of friendship, which, I mean we may have known one another, but the unison and the … just the feeling of being here, it’s just beautiful to all of us.”

And with those sentiments in mind, the Circle Centre for the Arts is work towards providing that same kind of open arms feelings to all. Whether it be through their various classes, which run the gamut from children simply having fun drawing, to world-renowned photographers teaching in-depth master classes, to hosting Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, among many others, or through the numerous events held at the Circle Centre for the Arts, those involved, the “core group” look to be a hub for downtown happenings, all in the name of the arts.

For example, the upcoming 10-Year Celebration, slated for Oct. 21, takes place the day after what has been a big hit for downtown over the summer: Sunsets on South Main Street, or ‘SOMA’ as it’s been called. The pop-up happy hour concert series was taking place in Midtown Village, however, after its most recent September iteration, the show goes on inside the Circle Centre for the Arts on Oct. 20.

“That Thursday, we’re gonna be rocking and rolling,” McMahon Lacy said. “Then early Friday morning, we gotta get the cleaning lady in here to spiff up the place.”

Then, there will be a juried show in the third floor Member’s Gallery. New President, Brian Gill, will present the awards. There will also be a new, yet-to-be-announced exhibit in the second floor Sandra Dyczewski Maffei Gallery. Of course, there will be refreshments and food served throughout the event, complete with a celebration cake.

And as we move into the future of the Circle Centre for the Arts, there’s more still to be excited about. For starters, as 2022 comes to a close, the Fine Taste, Fine Art event, hosted by the Wyoming Valley Art League is just around the corner. The fan-favorite event happens on Nov. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8p.m. and brings together some of the area’s best food, treats and libations, as well as live music from The Husty Brothers.

Then there’s the bigger plans for the future, paramount of which is a project to make the Circle Centre more handicap accessible. Armstrong, Maslow and McMahon Lacy aim to see possible groundbreaking on the project, which would bring handicap accessible bathrooms as well as an elevator, in 2024. Armstrong noted there’s a 101-year old woman whose art has been on display before, and she has never seen it. “I want to see her on the top floor. And I want to take her picture next to her art, and that’s gonna happen,” Armstrong said, with no lack of conviction.

There’s also plans to expand the classrooms and to branch out into the arts of all forms with equal enthusiasm and appreciation.

To become part of “The Circle” all one really has to do is either search for Circle Centre for the Arts on your preferred browser, or visit www.wyomingvalleyartleague.org and check out any of the upcoming events and go check it out. There are options on the website to purchase tickets for Fine Arts, Fine Taste, as well as options to become a member of the Wyoming Valley Art League (though you do not need to be a member to check it all out), and to make donations, among other plentiful information.

As Maslow noted on the subject of expanding the Circle Centre for the Arts’ presence and not involving the community, but giving back to it, “It’s so important because you want more than just a membership to experience this place. This being a center … it invites more people. It’s not just a closed group and it makes all of these things possible.”