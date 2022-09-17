Prayers, music, memories part of Shabbat service

🔊 Listen to this

Ina Lubin and Marsha Lebenson socialize during the kiddush gathering that followed Temple Israel’s 100th anniversary special Shabbat service on Saturday.

Wilkes-Barre’s Temple Israel celebrated its 100th anniversary on Saturday, starting with a special Shabbat service in the morning and culminating with an evening reception and performance by Broadway vocalist Norm Lewis.

Hours before Lewis was to sing, music also was a highlight of the Shabbat service. Cantor Ahron Abraham accompanied himself on guitar, husband-and-wife guests the Rev. Bob and the Rev. Shawn Zanicky sang “Jerusalem of Gold,” and Rabbi Larry Kaplan played — by ear — a baby grand piano as Shana Messinger and the Cantor harmonized on a song from “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

That last song was particularly haunting, beginning with the bleak thoughts of Joseph, imprisoned in ancient Egypt: “Close every door to me, hide all the world from me.”

But it ended with such hopeful sentiments as “we have been promised a land of our own” and “children of Israel are never alone.”

Indeed, the Temple Israel congregation seemed far from alone on Saturday, as about 150 members and friends gathered in the sanctuary to pray and celebrate the centennial.

Many more were able to watch a livestream and listen to the memories shared by several former presidents.

Some of those recollections were joyful, as when Jane Feinstein, president of the congregation from 2004-2006, talked about presenting kiddush cups and prayer books to young people who had studied for their bar or bat mitzvah.

Other memories were more somber, as when Ann D. Smith, president in 2000-2002, recalled asking the congregation to join her in singing “God Bless America” after the attack on the World Trade Center.

“I felt as if we were all engaged in one big group hug,” she said.

When his tenure as president began in 1976, attorney Allan M. Kluger remembered, he suggested to then-Rabbi Abraham D. Barras, “Let’s do something exciting.”

Months of debate followed on the role of women in the temple, ending with more than 90 percent of the voting members giving women the right to participate more fully.

“We were probably the third Conservative temple in the United States to give women rights,” Kluger said. “Thank God.”

Prior to 1976, all 17 of the congregation’s presidents had been men. Since 1976, six of the 24 subsequent presidents have been women.

During a reception following the Shabbat service, past president Ina Lubin, who lives in North Carolina, and her friend Marsha Lebenson, of Kingston, chatted about another opportunity now open to women.

They’d grown up during an era when their male counterparts were able to study for a bar mitzvah, or spiritual coming-of-age ceremony, but there had been no equivalent for them.

It’s never too late, Lubin said, noting she was 62 and Lebenson was 60 when they had their bat mitzvah ceremonies.

“My family came in from all over,” Lebenson said with a smile.

“For me, it was a miracle that I could go through it,” Lubin said. “I was always culturally Jewish, but then I really started to embrace my Jewish spirituality.”

Opening her handbag, Lubin pulled out a tallis, or prayer shawl, that she had woven herself. Crafted into the design near the border were the names, in Hebrew, of her parents and grandparents.

While several area families have been members of Temple Israel for generations, new members have joined the rolls in recent years. And sometimes, people who aren’t members find a visit spiritually fulfilling.

“After my mother died in November 2014, I started going to the daily minyans at Temple Israel to recite the Mourners Kaddish in her honor,” said Charles Rappaport of Wilkes-Barre, who attended Saturday’s Shabbat service. “Saying this prayer in a group setting helped me deal with my grief, coupled with the kindness many members bestowed upon me each time I attended synagogue.”

“I keep coming back to hear the beautiful voice of Cantor Ahron Abraham and the intellect, compassion and humor of Rabbi Larry Kaplan,” Rappaport said. “The rabbi always challenges my mind, but his wit reminds me not to take life too seriously. I’m not a member of Temple Israel, but have gone to that lovely place for years. And I am blessed that I have.”