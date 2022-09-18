🔊 Listen to this

Before I started working at the Diamond City Partnership, Wilkes-Barre’s nonprofit downtown management organization, I never paid attention to downtowns. But now I do.

To me, downtown was just a word to describe a place at the center of a city. My whole perspective changed, though, when I began my career in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. That’s when I started taking in certain aspects of Public Square and its surrounding city blocks that I’d never noticed before. My eyes were opened to clean streets and sidewalks, beautiful hanging baskets of colorful flowers, enjoyable outdoor seating at the restaurants, the frequency and variety of downtown events and programs, and the upcoming attractions running on the marquee in front of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

I also found a variety of wonderful places to grab a cup of coffee, go to lunch or dinner, take in a show or a movie, attend a concert, go shopping, spend time with friends and enjoy a walk. After going on a downtown walking tour with Tony Brooks and a group of people interested in Wilkes-Barre’s history, I even began to appreciate the architecture of the downtown buildings and the stories of the people who, long ago, made Wilkes-Barre a great place to live, work, enjoy recreation, or go to school.

Those were the people who first put Wilkes-Barre on the map, and there have been so many others who followed in their footsteps. There have been ups and downs, of course, just like anywhere else, but the spirit and commitment of the people of the Wyoming Valley and the surrounding area have never let any challenge go unmet. The floods of 1936 and 1972 were devastating, to say the least, but somehow the greater Wilkes-Barre area found ways to come back stronger than before.

Our most recent challenge is the negative effects of the pandemic on Downtown Wilkes-Barre. While many businesses are slowly bringing people back to their workplaces, there are thousands of employees who continue to work at home. There is a certain convenience to that, of course, but I can’t help but believe they are missing out on something special by not venturing outside their homes each day to interact with colleagues and visit the restaurants and shops during lunchtime.

I know we are all witnessing a time when working from home is the new norm. Some days would be great to do just that, but after jumping in and becoming involved in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, I am sure I would miss the staff interactions in the office and the overall downtown experience.

Downtown Wilkes-Barre is important to all of us. You don’t have to live or work downtown to benefit from all it offers. It is the center of our city and the seat of Luzerne County. A welcoming, safe, clean, and active downtown helps area businesses recruit employees and customers, and our colleges and universities attract students.

A vibrant Downtown Wilkes-Barre is in everyone’s best interests. You contribute to its success by supporting downtown businesses, living or working here, and promoting the area to your family and friends. And now, you can contribute even more by participating in the 2022 Downtown Wilkes-Barre Perception & Use Survey.

The Diamond City Partnership has been conducting this survey at four-year intervals since 2014, and the responses help to shape downtown programs, projects, and initiatives. Thanks to previous survey results, there are now Downtown Ambassadors at work each day keeping our center city clean and beautiful as well as answering questions and giving directions to visitors. Your input also resulted in the Diamond City Partnership funding extra patrols by off-duty city police officers, helping to ensure the downtown is safe and welcoming. We are also hard at work with the mayor and other city leaders to invest in improvements to Public Square, and we are collaborating with local social services and government agencies to get homeless and other at-risk people the help they need.

Where we go from here will be shaped in part by the results of the 2022 survey. You can access the 2022 Downtown Wilkes-Barre Perception & Use Survey online at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DtwnWB2022

If you do not have access to a computer, you can request a printed copy of the survey by calling the Diamond City Partnership’s office at 570-208-9737.

The survey will be open for the next three weeks and only takes about ten minutes to complete, so there is still plenty of time for you to participate. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been in the community for two weeks or consider yourself a “lifer,” your opinion counts and is valued.

Change and progress are beautiful things, and your feedback helps make them happen. Don’t miss this great opportunity to make your voice heard. You’ll be glad you did.

Shelby Monk is the Diamond City Partnership Marketing and Events Coordinator.