Henry Brown lies in an unmarked grave in Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery

This is the design which staff at Frank Grontkowski Monuments Inc. helped craft for Henry Brown’s grave marker.

WILKES-BARRE — Who wouldn’t like an all-you-can-eat pizza party?

Throw in Stromboli, soda and draft beer. Sounds great, right?

Better still, the proceeds will help memorialize Henry Brown, a Wilkes-Barre resident who risked life and limb helping guide people who had escaped from slavery to freedom via the Underground Railroad.

The Shawnee Fort chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a fundraiser from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at Rodano’s on Public Square to pay for a grave marker to place over Brown’s final resting place in the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery. In addition to the food and beverages, there will be a selection of raffle items from local businesses.

The marker project is a collaboration between the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society, the Sons of the Union Veterans, the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery Committee, and Rediscovering Ancestry Through Culture and Education (also known as the RACE Team).

Organizers expect a fun event at Rodano’s, but also want guests and donors to keep in mind its important historical purpose.

“I just wish I could shake his hand,” Shawnee Fort member Kathleen Smith said of Brown.

Smith is, of course, 120 years too late to do that, but she and fellow organizers are committed to ensuring that Brown will have a proper marker where future generations can pay respect to his memory and give thanks for his efforts.

“He truly risked his life every single day to ensure others could be free,” Smith said.

That is no exaggeration.

As the Times Leader reported in a story earlier this year, Wilkes-Barre was home to abolitionist William Camp Gildersleeve, who spoke out against slavery and helped escaped slaves make their way through Northeastern Pennsylvania or, if they chose to settle in Wilkes-Barre, provided them with work.

Even here in the North, the abolitionist cause was not universally supported, and Gildersleeve was the target of angry mobs simply because he invited abolitionists to speak here.

A dangerous time

As a Black man, Henry Brown faced even greater danger aiding escaped slaves in direct violation of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850. That legislation, as described by the American Battlefield Trust website, required that slaves be returned to their “owners” — even if they were in a free state — and it solidified the role of federal authorities in apprehending people who had escaped slavery and returning them to those who claimed them as property.

The 1850 act was a follow to the earlier Fugitive Slave Act of 1793. By the mid-1800s, Southern lawmakers were anxious to protect the practice of owning other human beings to prop up their states’ economies, and feared the actions of Northern states that either disregarded the 1793 act by refusing to return escaped slaves, or which had passed legislation attempting to protect the escapees and those who aided them.

Pennsylvania was one state where the 1793 act had faced a serious challenge. Prigg v. Pennsylvania was an 1842 U.S. Supreme Court decision which overturned the conviction of a Maryland slavecatcher who was indicted for kidnapping a Black woman and her children from York County and taking her to Maryland to be returned to the family that claimed her as their property.

Prosecutors alleged that Prigg’s actions violated the Pennsylvania Personal Liberty Law of 1826, which made it a felony to kidnap people of color under false pretenses for removal outside the state into slavery.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Prigg had mixed outcomes.

The court declared the 1826 Pennsylvania law unconstitutional, but also found that the federal government could not compel states to enforce the 1793 act. What it did do was to uphold the validity of that law and its enforcement by federal agents.

In 1850, as part of a compromise between Southern and Northern factions, Congress passed the updated act. It strengthened penalties for those who aided fugitives, which included fines and imprisonment.

That is the background against which Brown carried out his work in Wilkes-Barre.

Lived on Northampton Street

As the Times Leader pointed out earlier this year, an article from the May 31, 1938 edition of the Wilkes-Barre Record contains an interview with Brown’s daughter Essbella (census records show her name spelled as “Isabella”) who told the reporter that her father would house escaped slaves in the basement of their home on East Northampton Street before the group of escapees continued to their next stop.

“Could you imagine what they would have done to Brown if he got caught,” Smith said.

Brown would head south toward Harrisburg, his daughter recalled, and loaded escaped slaves into a cart full of hay. He would then smuggle them to the safety of his Wilkes-Barre home, and from there assist them to points north.

Census records variously described Brown as a teamster, a whitewasher and a carpenter. He died in August 1884, aged 84 years.

Smith said that the DAR learned of Brown’s story two years ago, and that his grave along the fence which separated Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery from Hollenback Cemetery remained unmarked.

The group has commissioned a headstone from Frank Grontkowski Monuments Inc. of Hanover Township, which will cost about $1,600. It will briefly describe Brown’s efforts and has an image of a man driving a horse-drawn wagon.

Smith said it is expected to arrive next spring, and the group plans hold a dedication ceremony in August of next year, recalling the month Brown died.

Already, donations have been received through other efforts, including several hundred dollars brought in through a yoga fundraiser.

“This really has resonated with people,” Smith said.

ABOUT THE EVENT

What: Shawnee Fort Chapter, NSDAR Fundraiser for Henry Brown Marker

When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: Rodano’s, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre

Cost: $25 in advance, $30 at the door; deadline for advance tickets is Sept. 25

Menu: Pizza, stromboli, soda and draft beer

Contact: Kathleen Smith, Shawnee Fort Chapter, 570-704-9809