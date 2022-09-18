🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Kerry Miscavage, Times Leader Media Group publisher, said the Times Leader has always taken the lead for hosting job fairs for Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Miscavage said this week’s expo at the Mohegan Sun Arena concourse, is set for Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As a media property, Miscavage said the Times Leader has promoted the expo through a variety of organic and paid media outlets within the market:

• Daily newspaper ads.

• Timesleader.com high impact ads.

• Entercom and Cumulus radio.

• PA Live! And WBRE commercials.

• Paid social media and programmatic advertising.

• Targeted email blasts to local job seekers and more.

Miscavage said the job seekers are ready to visit.

“We can see that in our pre-registration numbers,” Miscavage said. “I’ve talked to many of the recruiters and they are very excited to come to the expo and interact with other businesses and prospective job candidates. Some are ready to hire on-the-spot.”

Miscavage said to make sure you check out the Recruitment advertising section in today’s Times Leader.

“It will give you a great range of jobs that these local employers are hiring for,” Miscavage said.

If you want to pre-register for the expo for a chance to win prizes, you can at — timesleader.com/registernow. Or we’ll just see you on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free parking and free entry.