Frank Sokoski hopes to get close to procession, hear Big Ben’s muffled chimes.

Frank Skokoski is seen at Stonehenge on Sunday. What should have been a two-hour bus ride from London to the prehistoric monument took over three hours due to traffic as visitors descended on the British capital ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today.

When Big Ben tolls the hour this morning in muffled tones ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Frank Skokoski expects to be on the streets of Westminster, London, to hear the somber sound.

The Hazle Township resident flew to England Last week expressly for the purpose of being there when the United Kingdom’s longest reigning monarch is laid to rest.

“I admire her for living a life of service. That’s something other leaders should emulate,” said Skokoski. “So I’m going to pay my respects.”

He has not been among those who waited in the long queue to pay respects to the queen’s coffin, but he does hope to get as close to the funeralprocession as possible.

An attorney and experienced traveler, Skokoski, 64, shares photos from his journeys at https://keepyoureyespeeled.net.

He’s also a traveler with a sense of history: Skokoski went to Rome for the funeral of Pope John Paul II and the inauguration of Pope Francis, and he was in Washington for the inaugurations of Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

“I just like to be part of history,” Skokoski said. “The British love their queen, and I wanted to be there to see the reaction, how the people react.”

Even ahead of today’s service, Skokoski has observed many tributes to the late monarch’s memory in his travels.

“I can tell you this: Every church has a service going on. Every storefront, almost, has a picture. Look at all the floral tributes. People here love this person. Even those who may not agree with the monarchy want to honor and respect her,” he said.

And yes, as one might expect, traffic on the roads and railways is intense, he added.

While Skokoski is in England to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth, he also has taken the opportunity to take in some of the sights, as well as checking off some “bucket list” items.

The phone interview for this story was conducted with a gentle wind blowing across the English landscape as Skokoski was leaving Stonehenge, which Skokoski reached on a long bus ride from London.

“I’m in awe,” he wrote of the prehistoric monument in a Facebook post.

Earlier in the trip, Skokoski paid homage to “Lord of the Rings” author JRR Tolkien at his grave in Oxford.

“I’ve loved Tolkien since I was a child,” he said. “It was very moving.”

Reflecting on Stonehenge and and Tolkien had Skokoski in a contemplative mood as he thought about how he would feel during today’s ceremony.

“Remember what (poet) John Donne wrote: Ask not for whom the bell tolls. It tolls for thee,” Skokoski said Sunday afternoon.

“And tomorrow it tolls for the queen.”