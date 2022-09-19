🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Township police arrested Isaiah M. Walker on allegations he threatened three people with a handgun during a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning.

Walker, 32, of West Carey Street, was arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on one count each of aggravated assault and terroristic threats and three counts of recklessly endangering another person. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $250,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a domestic disturbance involving a man, identified as Walker, armed with a handgun in the 100 block of West Carey Street at about 1:35 a.m.

An officer encountered a woman running in the street.

The woman told police Walker “is crazy” and has a gun, the complaint says.

Police encountered Walker when he exited a residence where he was arrested.

A boy inside the residence told police Walker was arguing with a woman and began throwing items. Three people inside the residence locked themselves in a bedroom as Walker retrieved a firearm, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say the three people reported Walker forced his way inside the bedroom and aimed the firearm saying he was going to shoot them.

The boy pushed Walker down stairs and managed to get the firearm he hid inside a closet, the complaint says.

Two women fled the house where they were encountered by police responding to the disturbance.

When Walker got up, he charged at the boy with a knife, the complaint says.

Police seized the firearm, a .380-caliber Springfield Armory, from the closet.