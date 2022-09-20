🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) Tuesday announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding Pennsylvania $240,167,000 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve water infrastructure.

Casey, D-Scranton, said the funding will supplement the $67 million awarded to Pennsylvania for its Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds in fiscal year 2022.

Casey said the funding will be used help communities access safe, clean water, repair aging pipes, collect and treat wastewater and build resiliency in the face of extreme weather events—which have become increasingly common as the climate crisis continues.

“All communities deserve access to clean, safe water,” Casey said. “This funding will expand access to clean drinking water, invest in projects that collect and treat wastewater to protect public health and improve water resources for all to enjoy. Investments like these are particularly important because they reach many families who have historically been marginalized. And, as we continue to face the worsening effects of the climate crisis, this investment will mean increased resiliency in the face of unpredictable weather patterns like floods and hurricanes.”

Cartwright announces $400,000

to support regional businesses

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, announced $400,000 in funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance’s PREP Program.

The program provides hands on, technical assistance to small and medium-sized businesses and local governments in the form of business financing, export promotion and procurement assistance.

“We all want our region to be competitive nationally, and one way we achieve that is by having a well-educated and well-trained workforce and local businesses with access to the resources and information they need,” Cartwright said. “I’m grateful to the NEPA Alliance for their on the ground efforts to support the growth of our local businesses and governments, and I am proud to support the Appalachian Regional Commission in their efforts to champion the renewal of Appalachia and provide our region with resources to help us thrive.”

Jeffrey Box, President and CEO of NEPA Alliance, said, “NEPA Alliance would like to thank Congressman Cartwright for his continued support of the Appalachian Regional Commission and for the help in securing the PREP Grant. These federal funds allow NEPA to continue to service our business clients throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania with business financing, international business development and government contracting assistance.”

Pashinski, Yudichak, Schnee announce

grants for two Luzerne County projects

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, announced the approval by the Commonwealth Financing Authority of a $100,000 Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant to the Anthracite Scenic Trails Association for the Oliver Mills to Mountain Top D&L Trail segment.

“Northeast PA and Pennsylvania are blessed with some of the most beautiful and bountiful natural landscapes anywhere,” Pashinski said. “Not only do these places provide excellent hunting and angling, as well as outdoor recreation opportunities, they also generate critical dollars for our communities. Thank you to Gov. Wolf and his administration for recognizing the importance of the D&L Trail to our region’s beauty, economy, and quality of life.”

Pashinski said the association will use the funds to rehabilitate 4.8 miles of the existing Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor trail located in Fairview and Hanover townships and Laurel Borough, Luzerne County.

These CFA funds are in addition to the recently announced $826,000 investment from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation Partnerships Program toward the Development of the D&L Trail in Fairview and Hanover townships and Laurel Run Borough.

State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, announced that the City of Hazleton received $100,000 in funding for the creation of a new passive recreation park for the downtown Hazleton area, located in the city’s emerging Arts and Innovation District.

The project will include the addition of a large staircase that will double as a performance stage along the park’s west side and an oval walkway connecting the stage with the Art Center entrance. There will also be associated retaining walls and fencing to make up the change in grade, as well as additional landscaping, lighting, and site furnishings to complete the lower lawn area.

“The investments announced today by the Commonwealth Financing Authority will help to complete two vital projects in Luzerne County that will enhance recreation and drive economic growth throughout the region,” Yudichak said. “Closing the trail gaps on the D&L Trail in Luzerne County is paramount to bringing even more outdoor enthusiasts to northeastern Pennsylvania and it is great to see the CFA continue to partner with the City of Hazleton as it continues its dedicated revitalization efforts in its downtown district.”

Rep. Robert Schnee, R-Drums, said, “Funding for projects such as these give our communities the opportunity to provide residents and visitors a place to get together with family and friends. I am more than pleased to see this necessary funding provided to our region.

Meuser Earns ‘Guardian

of Small Business Award’

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has awarded Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, its “Guardian of Small Business Award.”

It is the NFIB’s most prestigious legislative award and is earned by lawmakers who vote consistently with small businesses on the key issues identified by small business owners.

The lawmakers who voted with small business on key issues 70% or more of the time during the 117th Congress have earned the NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award.

NFIB informs lawmakers in advance which votes will be considered NFIB key votes and asks lawmakers to support the consensus views of our members. NFIB shares the results back to NFIB’s membership.

“As a member of the House Committee on Small Business, I have listened carefully to the concerns of my constituents who operate small businesses, and voted to protect their interests,” Meuser stated. “I have also spent time in the 9th Congressional District with those who have been deeply impacted by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, only to be further affected by inflationary pressures, supply chain problems and energy costs. I am honored to receive this award and look forward to ensuring that the concerns of Main Street are represented in Congress.”

NFIB President and CEO Brad Close said the NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award is presented to Members of Congress who have proven themselves to be real champions of small business.

“This Congress, small businesses emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, but faced continual threats of inflation, workforce shortages, and supply chain disruptions,” Close said. “These NFIB Guardians demonstrated strong support of small businesses on key issues. NFIB is unique in that we only represent small and independent businesses, and our members decide our policy positions. We are proud to recognize the elected officials from the 117th Congress who earned this distinction by taking pro-small business votes that supported an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program and opposed tax increases, new mandates, increased legal liability, and problematic employment law that would have threatened Main Street’s economic recovery. NFIB commends Rep. Meuser on being named a Guardian of Small Business.”

