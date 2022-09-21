🔊 Listen to this

Firefighters were called to the scene of a multi-unit apartment residence on fire in the rear of Boland Avenue in Hanover Township on Tuesday night. No injuries were reported.

HANOVER TWP. — Several people have been displaced but no injuries were reported as an apartment structure in the rear of Boland Avenue caught fire Tuesday night.

Hanover Township fire chief Joe Temerantz told reporters that the fire is believed to have started in one of the structure’s second-floor apartments; the building housed four apartment units in all.

Firefighters from Nanticoke and Plymouth joined Hanover Township crews in fighting the blaze, which was called in around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Heavy smoke and some flames were visible from the street as firefighters worked to contain the fire.

Temerantz didn’t give an exact number of people displaced, but said that the early investigation indicates that only one person was inside the building at the time of the fire, and was able to make it out safely.

Three dogs also made it out of the building safely.

The apartment where the fire is believed to have originated from sustained heavy damage; the extent to the damage in the other apartments was not immediately known.

The Red Cross was called in to assist with those displaced.

A state police fire marshal has been contacted, and the fire is currently under investigation.