DALLAS TWP. — Township police on Wednesday released a picture of a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash and struck several mailboxes earlier this month.

Police said the driver of a newer model white Jeep Grand Cherokee with ski racks on top, tinted windows and black rims was involved in a crash at Campground Road and Upper Demunds Road at about 10:55 a.m. on Sept. 10.

The driver fled the scene and struck several mailboxes on Sedler Road, police said.

Anyone with information about the driver and/or vehicle or has video surveillance cameras in the area are asked to call Dallas Township police at 570-674-2003.