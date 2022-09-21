🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was charged with threatening a woman who has an active protective-from abuse order against him.

Joseph White, 47, of North Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, was recorded making threats toward the woman during telephone conversations, according to court records.

White has been jailed since his arrest by Wilkes-Barre police when he threatened the woman with a firearm in the area of Coal Street and North Empire Court July 14.

The woman obtained a restraining order against White on June 27.

According to court records:

After the woman obtained the PFA in June, White approached her in the area of Coal Street and North Empire Court with a firearm yelling, “Is this how you want to do this?”

A man walking in the area attempted to intervene when White aimed the firearm at him, city police alleged.

White fled the scene on foot and was captured by police in a rear yard on New Market Street. A bag containing a handgun was found hidden behind a shed in the same yard where White was apprehended.

White was charged by city police with firearm and terroristic threat offenses. He was jailed for lack of $75,000 bail following his arrest July 14.

While jailed, White was recorded during jailhouse phone calls making threats against the woman and calling her derogatory names, court records say.

White allegedly said “when he comes home, he will deal with her and she will see what he does to a (expletive) enemy.”

White was recorded discussing his PFA hearing, instructing a family member to tell the woman everything will “come back to her ten-fold,” the woman is “paying for this,” and “I’m gonna make sure I’m in here (LCCF) for something next time,” court records say.

Detectives with the district attorney’s office charged White with intimidation of a victim or witness and terroristic threats. He was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty of Kingston and remanded to the county correctional facility for lack of $150,000 total bail on the two separate criminal complaints.