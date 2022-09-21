🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man awaiting sentencing for attempting to disarm a Plymouth police officer was arraigned on allegations he crashed into a Wilkes-Barre police cruiser during his escape after selling crack cocaine earlier this year.

Duran Marsh Thomas, 30, of South Meade Street, fled the scene of a traffic stop in the area of Stanton and Loomis streets where city police attempted to arrest him for peddling crack cocaine on June 10, according to court records.

Thomas accelerated the vehicle he was driving, a Mercedes Benz, mounted the curb and struck the front end of a cruiser nearly striking a police officer, court records say.

Police pursued Thomas who fled at a high rate of speed and managed to elude capture.

Court records say Thomas was arrested by Plymouth police when he was encountered driving a Mercedes Benz at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane on East Main Street, Plymouth, on June 1, 2021.

Thomas stopped and initiated a fight with Plymouth officers attempting to disarm an officer of a Taser, court records say.

During the encounter in Plymouth, a crowd gathered and began yelling, “Black Lives Matter” and hurled expletives toward officers, according to court records.

Thomas pled guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude police, disarming a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest related to the incident in Plymouth. He was scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 31.

Wilkes-Barre police allege Thomas was observed by officers with the city police department’s Anti-Crime Unit and troopers with the state police, Troop P, Vice and Narcotics Unit, selling crack cocaine in the area of Farley Lane and McGarragher Street on June 10.

When officers conducted a traffic stop, court records say, Thomas jumped a curb, struck the front end of a cruiser and nearly struck an officer who had upholstered his weapon.

Thomas managed to elude capture as he fled at a high rate of speed.

It was not immediately known where Thomas was captured.

Thomas was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fleeing or attempting to elude police and aggravated assault. He was jailed on the charges filed by Wilkes-Barre police for lack of $65,000 bail.