PITTSTON — Though the Greater Pittston and Wilkes-Barre Family YMCAs merged in 2020, both entities agreed on the importance of continuing respective community events. With that in mind, the Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA will be holding its Annual Community Awards Dinner on Nov. 3 at The Banks Waterfront Venue downtown.

“The event focus is not about the YMCA, but community champions,” YMCA Association Vice President, Kevin O’Boyle said. “The upcoming community awards dinner event is a wonderful event where we honor deserving community leaders from many organizations for their years of service and support.”

The 2022 Greater Pittston Community Award nominees are:

• Hon. Thomas F. Burke Jr. – Lifetime Achievement Award

• Reilly Associates – Corporate Distinction Award

• Jenny Long – Sam Milazzo Volunteer of the Year Award

• Brandi Bartush – Spirit of the Community Award

• Dominic DeLuca and Taryn Ashby – James and Jean Yates Youth Leadership Award

Tickets, as well as sponsorships and ad brochure messages, are available for purchase online or at either YMCA branch: 304 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston or 40 W. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre. Tickets are limited and reservations are due by Oct. 21.

Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be past Lifetime Achievement Award winner Michael Butera.

“Part of the YMCA’s mission is making our community a better place to live, work, and play, so, we take great pleasure in celebrating those individuals who are working towards that common goal,” O’Boyle said.

For more information on the event or to register, visit https://wvymca.org/pittston-annual-dinner/, email Greater Pittston YMCA Executive Director Jeremy Popiel at [email protected], or call 570-931-3700.