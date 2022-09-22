🔊 Listen to this

WYOMING — The borough has to fill a vacancy created earlier this month when a councilman resigned and was immediately hired as a police officer.

Council accepted the resignation of Thomas Skilonger at its Sept. 8 meeting and later approved bringing him on as a full-time patrolman.

Skilonger, a Republican, was in the first year of his four-year term on the six-member council. The borough has asked residents interested in filling the Ward 2 seat to submit letters by Oct. 3.

Neither Mayor Joseph Dominick nor Council President Michael Baloga returned messages seeking comment.

Councilman Robert Borzell, who serves on the borough’s emergency service committee, voted to accept Skilonger’s resignation and add him to the police force.

“They said it was an emergency hiring,” Borzell said Wednesday.

Skilonger’s resignation was listed on the agenda for the public meeting, but he was not identified by name as the emergency hire.

The borough had lost two full-time officers to the Wyoming Area School District which hired them to provide armed security. Council approved the resignations of John Bell effective Aug. 31 and Jason Slatcoff effective Sept. 5. Council approved rehiring Slatcoff as a part-time officer at a rate of $17.50 an hour.

In addition to Skilonger, council hired Jennifer Anderson as a full-time officer. Anderson had also been hired in August by the school district with the other officers, but declined the offer in order to work for the borough, Borzell said.

As for filling Skilonger’s seat, Borzell said council will vote on it. The new council member will serve out the remainder of Skilonger’s term ending in 2025, Borzell said.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.