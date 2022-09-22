🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man they allege disrupted officers conducting a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Jaeim Aiken, 20, of Carey Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic light violation and tinted front windows in the area of Academy Street and Carey Avenue just before 8:30 p.m., according to court records.

The driver of the vehicle, who is not named, went off on a tirade and was out of control yelling obscenities at officers, court records say.

After the driver continued with her tumultuous behavior, officers approached resulting in Aiken exiting the vehicle.

Aiken allegedly got into the path of an officer preventing the officer from conversing with the out of control driver.

The officer was unable to get around Aiken who allegedly began to resist.

It took several officers to subdue Aiken due to his violent behavior, court records say.

After Aiken was detained, officers allege they found a bag of marijuana in a plastic shopping bag in his pocket.

Aiken was arraigned Thursday in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of obstruction administration of law, resisting arrest, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $15,000 bail.