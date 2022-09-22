🔊 Listen to this

Police searching railroad tracks along South Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, where a suspect involved in a burglary at the Wyoming Valley Mall was seen. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Police from two municipalities are searching a large area of South Wilkes-Barre for a suspect who burglarized a business inside the Wyoming Valley Mall early Thursday.

Police in Wilkes-Barre Township said a black male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt stole items from Piercing Pagoda inside the mall and fled in a Honda Accord just before 9 a.m.

The Honda was tracked by GPS crossing the South Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre and later found abandoned behind the Luzerne County Assistance Office at South Washington and East South streets, Wilkes-Barre.

About one hour after the vehicle was found, police received reports a man was seen concealing items in bushes near the entrance door of an apartment building at nearby Marlboro Place Apartments on South Washington Street.

Township and city police were seen searching railroad tracks between East Northampton Street to Hazle Street.

Several people in the area said they noticed an increase police presence in the area but did not see anyone who matches the description of the suspect whose sweatshirt may have lettering on the front.