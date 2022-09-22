🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston man was held down by a customer after he forcefully stole money from a clerk at the Sunoco service station on Academy Street late Wednesday night.

Steven Anthony White, 30, of Penn Street, grabbed the cash as the clerk was counting the currency that was used by a customer to purchase gasoline at about 11:15 p.m., according to court records.

After White allegedly grabbed the money, the customer pinned him down onto the floor until police arrived.

Police in court records say White had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and displayed bloodshot eyes and struggled while standing and walking.

The clerk said said approximately $15 to $20 was taken from her by White who reached under the security glass to steal the currency, court records say.

The customer told police White stared at him for approximately 30 seconds in a threatening manner and paced around the store prior to allegedly stealing the money from the clerk.

White was arraigned in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of robbery, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $15,000 bail.