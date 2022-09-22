🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A 24-inch water main ruptured along Sans Souci Parkway that caused early dismissals of two schools in the Hanover Area School District and low to no water pressure to many homes and businesses in the area.

The northbound lane of the parkway is closed due to flooding.

Susan Turcmanovich, external affairs manager for Pennsylvania American Water, stated approximately 70 customers are impacted.

“We are working to isolate the break now. Once that occurs, only the customers in the area of the break will be impacted. We anticipate completing repairs overnight,” Turcmanovich stated in an email.

Water from the break flowed to the low areas of the parkway that became flooded closing the northbound lanes from Saint Marys Road to the Crossroads. Traffic was detoured onto Saint Marys Road or Fellows Avenue eventually congesting Lynwood Avenue where motorists were attempting to access West End Road.

Hanover Area dismissed Memorial Elementary on Saint Marys Road at 12:30 p.m. and Lee Park Elementary at 1:15 p.m.

Several businesses along the parkway remained open while others closed.

The break occurred in the area of Dollar General and Don’s Deli where crews are replacing pipes that date back to 1900.

Pennsylvania American Water last month began a $3.5 million project replacing the aging pipes with ductile-iron pipes.

“The existing pipe in this area is cast iron and has a history of breaks and leaks,” Jeremy Nelson, senior engineer for Pennsylvania American Water, stated when the project was announced on Aug. 17.

Crews were seen Thursday near the former Air Products building using tools to turn off the water main.

The project involves installation of new 24- and 12-inch pipe from the intersection of Oxford Street to Main Road. Construction is expected to continue through the spring of 2023 with final restoration set for summer 2023.

Times Leader reporter Jerry Lynott contributed to this report.