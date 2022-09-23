🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre City Health Department will hold free flu vaccine clinics for residents throughout October.

Quadrivalent influenza vaccine, designed to protect against four different flu viruses, will be available for residents 6 months and older. Proof of residency is required in order to receive a vaccination. A high-dose flu vaccine will be available for people 65 and older.

The scheduled clinics are:

• Oct. 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., inside St. Mary’s Antiochian Orthodox Church, 905 S. Main St.

• Oct. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., drive through at the Kirby Health Center, 71 N. Franklin St.

• Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon, drive through at the Kirby Health Center, 71 N. Franklin St.

• Oct. 12 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., inside the Hollenback Fire Station, 1020 N. Washington St.

• Oct. 17 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., drive through at First Assembly of God, 424 Stanton St.

• Oct. 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., drive through, Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 401 E. Main St.

For more information contact the Health Department at 570-208-4283 and visit www.wilkes-barre.city/FluVaccineClinics.

— Staff Report