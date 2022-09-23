🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Hand written signs are posted on many doors of businesses along Sans Souci Parkway advising customers they have no water as a result of a water main rupture of a 24-inch main Thursday.

As a result, businesses are not able to prepare food items for breakfasts and lunch until water is restored. One business said Friday morning they have water but it is black.

Susan M. Turcmanovich, external affairs manager for Pennsylvania American Water, reported in an email that repairs continue to restore water service.

“The size of the pipe and the depth have made the repairs difficult. We anticipate completing repairs by noon (Friday),” Turcmanovich stated in the email.

A water tanker is available at the PNC Bank branch on Carey Avenue in Hanover Township.

The northbound lane of Sans Souci Parkway, which was closed at East Saint Marys Road to the Crossroads for most of Thursday, has reopened but is down to one lane where repairs are taking place.