PLAINS TWP. — Police Friday said the FNCB Bank on state Route 315 was robbed, possibly by the same man who the day before burglarized a store inside the Wyoming Valley Mall.

The suspect was described as a Black male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a skinny build, wearing a sweatshirt with yellow Nike lettering on it. Police were uncertain if a weapon was used in the robbery that occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The suspect fled on foot and police vehicles were seen near the wooded area behind the bank and along Second Street. A state police helicopter was called in to assist in the search. The suspect had a description similar to the man who reportedly stole items from the Piercing Pagoda inside the mall Thursday morning and abandoned his getaway car behind the Luzerne County Assistance Office in downtown Wilkes-Barre.