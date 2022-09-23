🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Noxen was re-sentenced to state prison Friday on multiple probation violations stemming from a fatal crash in 2010.

Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni II re-sentenced Caitlyn Marie Hermanofski, 34, to one-to-two years, seven months in prison for the drug and alcohol induced crash that killed Joseph Hauze, of Ashley, on state Route 309 in Fairview Township on June 8, 2010. Hauze died during surgery two weeks after the crash.

Investigators say Hermanofski had a blood-alcohol level of .251 percent and had opiates and anti-anxiety medications in her system a the time of the crash. A person in Pennsylvania is considered legally intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent.

Hermanofski was initially sentenced to three-to-six years in state prison followed by four years probation.

After she was released from state prison, Hermanofski repeatedly violated probation for various offenses, including leaving an in-patient treatment center, failing to return to the county correctional facility, failing to meet with a probation officer and being charged with drug possession by Wilkes-Barre police.