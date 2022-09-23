🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Luzerne County District Attorney Samuel M. Sanguedolce announced Friday the suspect wanted for fatally shooting a man outside a tavern earlier this month was captured in Hackensack, N.J.

Tyquan Lassiter, 26, of Hackensack, was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service, Kingston police and county detectives.

Lassiter is accused of fatally shooting Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre, outside Leonardo’s Club formerly known as Shanix on Main Street, Kingston, on Sept. 10.

An autopsy by pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert revealed McCoy died from a single gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide.

Lassiter was charged with an open count of criminal homicide under a sealed complaint filed by Kingston police detectives Stephen Gibson and Robert Miller, and county Det. Charles Casey.

“For Kingston residents, our office is grateful this defendant is finally in custody,” Sanguedolce stated in a news release. “Chief (Rich) Kotchik and his department along with our county detectives are to be commended for their vigorous work on this case obtaining an arrest warrant so shortly after the murder.

“Naturally, we also thank the U.S. Marshals who always come through helping us locate wanted fugitives in our biggest cases and assisting us in returning them to face justice in Luzerne County,” Sanguedolce stated.

“Mayor (Jeffrey) Coslett and I thank our own Kingston Police Department detectives, Luzerne County detectives, the Pennsylvania State Police, the United States Marshals Service and all other police departments that assisted with this investigation since this senseless homicide occurred,” Kotchik stated. “The cooperation shown here is a testament to all departments willingness to help see that justice is served.”

Detectives are in Hackensack, N.J., as the investigation is continuing.

Sanguedolce stated a governor’s warrant is being sought to extradite Lassiter to Luzerne County.