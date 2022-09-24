🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Pittston was sentenced up to 10 years in state prison for setting his condemned house on fire in October 2021.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Joseph William Policare Sr., 57, to four-to-10 years in state prison on a charge of arson. Policare pled guilty to the charge but mentally ill on June 23.

Pittston police in court records say Policare admitted he set the fire to the house on Defoe Street using matches on Oct. 6. The City of Pittston condemned the house in April 2021.

The sentence also involves unrelated charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief and two years probation for delivery of methamphetamine.

— Ed Lewis