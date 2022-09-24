Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — The city’s second annual Oktoberfest will be held on Oct. 1 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Public Square.
The event, sponsored by Xfinity, features live music, food and a beer tent providing beer from the Susquehanna Brewing Company. Admission to the beer tent is for anyone 21 and older. ID must be presented.
The food vendors include:
• Stitch Smash Burgers
• Mr. P’s Potato Pancakes
• The Ice Cream Truck
• Sammy’s Caribbean Grill
• D’Island Grill
• Shariff Express
• Butcher Bob’s BBQ
• Hartman Jerk Center
• Sugar Plum Chocolates.
The craft vendors include:
• Joyce Zhang
• The Rock Shop
• Blizz Wear.
The schedule for live music is:
2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m, The Taxmen
4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Popstar Drive
6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax.
There will be a stein holding contest between the musical performances.
— Staff Report