WILKES-BARRE — The city’s second annual Oktoberfest will be held on Oct. 1 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Public Square.

The event, sponsored by Xfinity, features live music, food and a beer tent providing beer from the Susquehanna Brewing Company. Admission to the beer tent is for anyone 21 and older. ID must be presented.

The food vendors include:

• Stitch Smash Burgers

• Mr. P’s Potato Pancakes

• The Ice Cream Truck

• Sammy’s Caribbean Grill

• D’Island Grill

• Shariff Express

• Butcher Bob’s BBQ

• Hartman Jerk Center

• Sugar Plum Chocolates.

The craft vendors include:

• Joyce Zhang

• The Rock Shop

• Blizz Wear.

The schedule for live music is:

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m, The Taxmen

4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Popstar Drive

6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax.

There will be a stein holding contest between the musical performances.

