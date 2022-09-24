🔊 Listen to this

White Haven Area Community Library President Lois Hammer pauses as she cuts the first piece from a celebratory cake Friday night, marking the library’s quarter-century of existence.

Bob Lamso of the Lions Club raises his toast to the gathered supporters at Friday’s White Haven Area Community Library 25th anniversary celebration.

WHITE HAVEN — Residents converged on the White Haven Area Community Library to celebrate 25 years of its existence.

Before the evening’s remarks began, President of the Board of Directors, Lois Hammer, and Board Member Debbie D’Angola offered some thoughts to a reporter.

D’Angola, who has been with the library since its inception and beyond, who also chairs the children’s education events committee, used one word to describe the atmosphere: Emotional.

She went on to say, “I always tell everybody, this is my second favorite place in White Haven. Of course, home is number one. When this building is filled with tiny little humans, having fun, doing Legos, playing games in the top room, it just makes my heart so happy. So, all the hard work, fighting tooth and nail to have this building become (what it is) just means the world to me.”

Hammer, now in her second term as president with seven years of involvement noted that due to COVID, this was her first party at the library.

As remarks for the evening began, Hammer took to the podium and thanked the volunteers. The White Haven Area Community Library is, after all, entirely volunteer-operated, with not a single soul taking payment. “Each and every one has played a part in our success,” she said.

Hammer then introduced state Sen. David Argall, who represents the 29th District, which now includes White Haven. Argall, on behalf of himself and state Sen. John Yudichak, and his constituents, offered “Here’s to the next 25!,” closing out his speech.

Other remarks for the evening included Diane Lamson, who presented a rousing history lesson on the founding of the library and the refinishing of the historic railroad engine house that now houses the place. She also read from a commendation state Sen. Lisa Baker provided this week.

As the library continues to grow, a next step is finishing the second floor mezzanine.

Luzerne County Judge Richard M. Hughes III offered his thoughts, noting that when the library was established, his children were still young, one not even born yet. Lions Club President John Zugarek also spoke, offering a toast to the “relic of our past and the promise of our future,” as well as a community that came together for a common cause. And finally, Bob Lamson, also of the Lions Club offered a final toast, to the tenacity of the volunteers, and anybody who had anything to do with the library’s establishment.

“Here’s to all of us,” he said, beer held high.